Retro, Vintage Trailers Take Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence at Event

Published 09/11/23 at 6:27 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Retro, Vintage Trailers Take Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence at Event

(Florence, Oregon) – Get ready for a heapin' helpin' of retro and vintage trailers to take over one part of the Oregon coast soon. Florence is about to roll entirely retro with a fun and kitschy vibe, as the sixth annual Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Community Open House hits town on September 30. (Above: Exploding Whale Beach Camp)

The free event takes place on that Saturday at the Heceta Beach RV Park in Florence, going from noon to 3 p.m.

It's about camp and camping – even a historical kind of glamping, so to speak. Old trailers with plenty of atmosphere outside and in will be on display in sometimes incredible designs and re-designs. You'll find more than 35 of these kistsch-camp wonders, decked out for public viewing. Some of these trailers are completely restored to striking condition while others are still in the midst of the restoration process.

“These happy campers are surely to be staged to greet you in style,” said organizers.

Visitors can meet the owners, who love to share their vintage trailer restorations, talking about this popular travel trend and what it takes to keep these rare rigs on the road.

Some of the trailers are restored to perfection and some are still in the restoration process, but these happy campers are surely to be staged to greet you in style. Visitors can meet the owners who love to share about vintage trailer restoration, this popular travel trend, and what it takes to keep these rare rigs on the road.


Courtesy Rusty Ass Designs

It's a hobby that attracts creative souls, thus some trailer owners will be selling vintage and vintage-inspired items, like the old school creations from The Watering Can Pottery. Or there's the eye-popping crafts and furnishings refurbished into their old glory from Rusty Ass Designs.

“Florence is also a super town for antiquing, thrifting and garage sales, so if you’re thinking of a weekend get-away, this makes for a great time to come out and play,” said Terry Hankins, one of the organizers.

Terry and her husband, Dan Hankins, have put together the Goin’ with the Flo event for years now, and they are owners of three classic Airstreams and a 1960s Streamline. The couple operates Exploding Whale Beach Camp in the central Oregon coast town and rents their trailers on Airbnb as an experiential alternative to traditional lodging.

For more information about Goin’ with the Flo, email xplodingwhale@gmail.com, or search Facebook for “Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally”. For directions call Heceta Beach RV Park at 541-997-7664.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

