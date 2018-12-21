Awesome Little Last Minute Ways to Gift the Oregon Coast

Published 12/21/2018 at 4:09 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Oregon Coast) – Procrastination is sometimes just the nature of the holiday-giving game, and there are those moments just before Santa’s arrival where you realize you’ve forgotten to get a present. It’s that last-minute panic.

If your loved one loves the Oregon coast then you may be in luck. These beaches have provided for two ways to get yourself out of a jam.

You may want to give the gift of Oregon coast lodging to your BFF or family member – and it can be delivered to them immediately via technology.

It's all done from the comfort of your home – or cellphone – and without treading into rush hour traffic.

A nifty little trick is to get the certificate from an Oregon coast hotel over the phone and have the notice sent via email from the lodging. That way, even though the gift certificate won't physically arrive until later in the week, your present will still be known about in time. Sometimes all you need is a name and proof of identity when the recipient shows up in the hotel lobby: they’ll hold the gift purchase there.

Other lodgings and vacation rentals will send gift certificates via email right then and there – and some do not even get sent via snail mail. Not everyone does it digitally, however. It seems about three-quarters of them do, approximately. There are still many lodgings that do it via the post office. While the present won’t arrive on time if you start this weekend, you can let your loved one know it’s on its way.

It depends on the lodging: see a large list of Oregon coast places to stay here – almost all of which provide gift certificates.

With some hotels or motels it could be a little more complex. For example, in some instances a manager needs to scan in the gift certificate and then it can be sent off via email. So this can only be done during regular businesses hours, unless the person behind the counter taking the order can send off a preliminary email to your intended.

Purchasing these over the phone is often the most efficient and easiest way.

Then there is the world of ebooks: three on the subject of the Oregon coast were recently put out by Oregon Coast Beach Connection editor Andre’ Hagestedt, part of the Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel series.

These are found at Amazon. Just click the “give as gift” button and it shows up in the recipient’s email box right away. You do, however, need to know their email.

Each book is a unique travel guide that allows you a quick look at every beach access and natural attraction in the area, with one book about Lincoln City, another on Cannon Beach and the third on Seaside. (The Depoe Bay book is coming in the next four weeks). Then there are enormous details that dig into the deep history of each place, a large list of odd facts and finds, geology, the wild natural science behind what you see, and lots of travel tips unavailable anywhere else.

If your recipient loves reading, this is the way to go for any book offered in ebook format, actually.



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted