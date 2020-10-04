Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Gearhart Shuts Down More Beaches During Weekend to Discourage Oregon Coast Sun-Seekers

Published 04/10/2020 at 5:04 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Gearhart, Oregon) – In spite of well-known restrictions, many are still managing to sneak into Oregon coast areas and beaches, sometimes removing barriers or going around them. With plenty of great, sunny weather now and ahead, parts of Clatsop County are closing down even further over the weekend, April 11 – 12.

There had been a small selection of beaches around Gearhart that were more open than others, but now Clatsop County is temporarily closing all vehicle access to north county beach on April 11 – 12, to help deter what could again be a flood of visitors during the weekend’s run of good weather.

The county owns the beach entrances at Sunset Beach and Del Rey, which will both be closed beginning tonight (Friday) and then reopening Monday morning, April 13.

Beaches north of the Necanicum River remain open to walkers. All beach users must observe social-distancing guidelines.

Currently county officials anticipate allowing vehicle access to the beaches on weekdays and restricting it on weekends, but will monitor visitor numbers and potential conflicts to determine if there is a need for further or lesser restrictions.

All along the Oregon coast each state park and most city parks have closed all their accesses and parking lots. Some towns such as Manzanita and Cannon Beach have posted “closed to visitors” signs, which means police will stop anyone not known as a local. You will be asked to leave, and if you are found not in compliance there will be fines involved.

While some Clatsop County beaches do remain open – primarily for the benefit of locals – county officials urge everyone inland to stay home and follow Gov. Kate Brown’s March 23 stay-at-home order and pursue recreation only in their own communities. Seaside beaches are closed to locals and visitors alike.

“Large numbers of visitors crowding beaches and beach towns will result in further restrictions on public beach use,” Clatsop County in a press release.

County officials also asked the public to respect closures at other public sites. Fort Stevens and Ecola state parks are closed, as are state-managed parking lots and beach accesses. The beach at Seaside is closed to all users. The beach access road in Gearhart is closed.

On the southern coast, most towns, counties and villages are following the same guidelines. Bandon is among just about all others to ban overnight stays until May 1.

Lincoln City – along with Seaside – has closed off its city parks and accesses, which leaves essentially no beach open in the central Oregon coast town.

All these measures have been taken to eliminate the possibility of an area being flooded by visitors - people who are all at the same time thinking they can get away from others. Unfortunately, with so many having the same idea the concept doesn't work.

Astoria . Gearhart Maps and Virtual Tours








