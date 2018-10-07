Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Invasive Species Find Points to Disturbing 'Garbage Bridge' to Oregon Coast

Published 07/10/2018 at 07:32 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Invasive Species Find Points to Disturbing 'Garbage Bridge' to Oregon Coast

(Warrenton, Oregon) – A disturbing find on a Washington beach has some unpleasant ramifications for the Oregon coast: the fears of invasive species coming over on what is being termed a “garbage bridge.” (Photo above courtesy Russ Lewis: the styrofoam float found in Washington).

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; heatwave availability
In Cannon Beach:
Who's got rooms open for the heatwave this weekend
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Room openings this weekend
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Who has rooms for this weekend hot weather inland
In Lincoln City:
Openings for this weekend to get away from the heat
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Where rooms are to be found this heavy traffic weekend
In Newport:
Room openings, get away from the heatwave
In Waldport
New amenities offered, find openings for the week
In Yachats, Florence
Availability for this weekend; lodgings not listed anywhere else

Marine expert Russ Lewis made the discovery last week near Leadbetter Point when he found a chunk of styrofoam with living marine species on it, three of which are considered invasive species and could spell trouble for the Oregon coast.

The find is a double threat, according to John Chapman, a professor with Newport’s Hatfield Marine Science Center. One: it’s mounting evidence if not proof the Great Pacific Garbage Patch has already created what is called a “garbage bridge” between there and this coastline. And two: this will bring more invasive species that will threaten this area’s marine ecosystem.

Chapman said the styrofoam piece included a sea anemone, an Asian shore crab, and a species of large barnacles that don’t belong here.

“All three of these things do not occur on this coast,” Chapman said.

A relative of the crab found here - hemigrapsus hemineas – has already created some havoc on the east coast, Chapman said. Areas of the South Pacific, like Tazmania and New Zealand, have been devastated by the same species of crab or other marine life as those that were found on the tsunami dock back in 2012 – a dock torn loose from Japan in the 2011 tsunami, which then made it to Newport a year later.

The risk is still low compared to ship ballast and even more random elements like pets or the aquarium trade, Chapman said. But the real alarming part is the fact piece is not believed to be tsunami debris. This, he said, is part of a trail of ever-increasing stuff coming from that massive patch of plastics and debris sitting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean that is largely comprised of debris from Asian countries.

“It’s alarming because we’ve never seen this before,” Chapman said. “So much trash is in the ocean, but these things are something we never thought would’ve occurred. Or maybe one in a million times. Now we’re finding stuff. There’s trash coming across the ocean, and it’s making a connection.”

Previous to 2012, ecologists didn’t think this could happen - but now it is, Chapman said.

“Everything we see indicates the amount of trash coming across the ocean is increasing exponentially,” he said. “It’s a new bridge made of garbage.”

Luckily, nothing has taken hold yet. Some Asian species, like the Green crab, have been found on tsunami debris in the past, but generally wound up stuck on a sandy beach, and usually just one, lone individual.

“It it had been two of them landing on a rocky reef, well we may have a different story,” Chapman said.

Invasive species may also bring diseases that could affect ocean life in the area.

Chapman likened the situation to a bullet, especially the aspect of uncertainty here where they can’t predict what will or won’t happen if an invasive species takes hold. If you're hit by a bullet, you may or may not survive. Either way, people know what the outcome could be.

“OK so we keep getting bombarded by these things, and most times things that come across fail,” Chapman said. “But each crossing is like flicking a match on a haystack.”

Other environmental factors could greatly increase the chance of something taking a foothold here, like a drought or if the ocean gets warmer. Then, Chapman said, it’s the different between flicking a match on a wet haystack or a dry haystack.

Recent studies – like one published in Nature Magazine in March (a joint effort by numerous European universities) – show exponential increases in tons of garbage at the garbage patch over the last decade. Not just that, but the tonnage of debris just outside the patch has more than doubled in the last ten years.

“Since we’ve been studying trash in the ocean there’s been an exponential increase in the garbage patch,” Chapman said. “It’s a curve – it’s not in increments.”

Chapman and others – through the volunteer group CoastWatch – have put out a call to keep an eye out for debris with living creatures on the beaches. More debris photos from Lewis below:

Oregon Coast Lodging

 


More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Invasive Species Find Points to Disturbing 'Garbage Bridge' to Oregon Coast
Fears of invasive species coming over on what is being termed a garbage bridge. Science, Hatfield
N. Oregon Coast Nature Hike Events Around Manzanita Provide Breathtaking Sights
Both are relatively easy hikes and involve some amazing views and glimpses of wildlife. Manzanita events
Secrets and Fun Facts of Depoe Bay: Video of Oregon Coast Wonders
Some intriguing fun facts you need to know: whales, natural features, hidden spots. Travel tips, kids
N. Oregon Coast: Seaside Beach Wheelchairs, Drone Video Raises Money
Seaside now has beach wheelchairs and northern Tillamook County has more money for historical sites
Two Oregon Coast Nature Groups Celebrate In a Big Way, Including CoastWatch
Two parts of the Oregon coast will be whooping it up shortly in different areas. Lincoln City events, Cannon Beach events
Video: the Calming and Ethereal of Manzanita on N. Oregon Coast
Everything about Manzanita, on the north Oregon coast, is big
Oregon Coast State Parks: Beach Fire Ban Down South; Nehalem River Plans
A 20-mile stretch on the southern Oregon coast gets the bad news that beach fires will be banned
Rockaway Beach Hotels, Lodgings - Stunning N. Coast Inns and Rentals
The places to stay in the north Oregon coast hotspot of Rockaway Beach are the clinchers

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details