Wide Range of Heat to Frost on Oregon Coast This Weekend

Published 11/09/2018 at 4:39 AM PDT - Updated 11/10/2018 at 12:09 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Oregon Coast) – The northern half of the Oregon coast gets quite sunny this weekend but that’s nothing compared to the southern half: look for 70 degrees there at certain points. Meanwhile, nighttime frosts are coming in along the beaches as well. (Photo above: courtesy Seaside Aquarium's Tiffany Boothe).

It will be mostly sunny to essentially all sunny over the weekend on the northern half of the Oregon coast, slightly echoing the inland areas. Friday starts off foggy and mostly cloudy, then becoming sunnier. Highs over the weekend through Monday stick around the mid 50s with light winds.

Monday during the day stays mostly sunny, but clouds start to come in at night and stick around the rest of the week, bringing some rain. Highs will be around the mid 50s with lows around 44 to 48. Thursday regains some amount of sun and highs around 54.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the southern Oregon coast will be measurably warmer. In the Bandon to Brookings areas, it’s sunny and in the upper 60s on Friday and Saturday. But Sunday and Monday hold quite the trick up their sleeves: the highs will be at 70 degrees, then dipping down to the 50s on Tuesday. However, there are some frost warnings overnight for Friday and Saturday.

Indeed, Seaside Aquarium already caught some morning frost on the beach. The aquarium’s Tiffany Boothe snapped that shot, declaring "winter is coming."

“It appears that temperatures are cold enough that many locations will see frost rather than fog,” the NWS said. “Breezy east winds continue to blow in the Columbia River Gorge and along the coast, with the resultant mixing keeping surface temps warmer in these areas.”

A cold front is working its way from British Columbia, bringing rain for a bit to the Washington coast, but then moving on.

“The clearing combined with generally light winds should result in more widespread fog and low stratus for the lowlands Saturday morning,” the NWS said. “The morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. East winds out of the gorge look to slowly subside through Monday. This ridge looks to continue a warming temperature trend as well as a drying trend through Monday evening.”

For the marine waters, it may get windy and seas will slowly start to build.

“Seas will hold around 3 to 6 feet through early next week, though a larger swell may arrive by the middle of next week and build seas to around 10 feet.” See full Oregon Coast Weather. - Oregon Coast Lodgings for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

