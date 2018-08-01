Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Soulful Americana Duo Performs at Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City Cultural Center

Published 01/08/2018 at 3:15 PM PDT - Updated 01/08/2018 at 4:35 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Soulful Duo Performs at Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City Cultural Center

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - A new year brings some true Americana-Soul to the central Oregon coast, with the Lincoln City Cultural Center hosting a vibrant show by the duo Freddy & Francine, a Los Angeles-based group that is becoming legendary up and down the west coast.

The duo comes with with voices reminiscent of Aretha Franklin and Van Morrison, performing their own blend of soul, R & B and folk to the central Oregon coast town on Wednesday, January 24.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

Showtime is 7 pm. Doors to the auditorium, inside the historic Delake School, will open at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance, and $17 at the door, with a $2 discount for current LCCC members. Youth tickets for those 18 and younger are $10. Reserve online on the center’s website, lincolncityculturalcenter.org, or call 541-994-9994.

Freddy & Francine is comprised of Californians Lee Ferris and Bianca Caruso, who met at the 40th anniversary show of HAIR in L.A. In 2007. Before their connection, Caruso developed a comedy television show with ABC and Ferris racked up 500 performances as Carl Perkins in the Broadway musical “Million Dollar Quartet.”

Freddy & Francine have released two EPs and three full length records since 2008. Their latest, “Gung Ho,” was produced by renowned producer Todd Sickafoose (Ani DiFranco, Andrew Bird, Anais Mitchell) and featured members of the touring bands of artists like Ryan Adams, Rufus Wainwright, and Andrew Bird.

Freddy & Francine most recently performed at the 2017 Telluride Bluegrass Festival as well as Rocky Mountain Folks Fest as main stage performers. They are recording a new EP in Nashville with producer Dan Knobler (Rodney Crowell, Roseanne Cash, Lake Street Dive) and plan to release it later this year.

This musical concert of a duo is also part of a duo in itself: the show is paired with a special pre-concert event in the Chessman Gallery. At 6 pm on Wednesday, January 24, before the Freddy & Francine concert, the LCCC will present the official unveiling of the 2018 Chessman Gallery season. Gallery director Krista Eddy will reveal the 12 artists and groups that will be featured in the LCCC’s fine art space in the year to come. Eddy will also present the chosen designer for the 2018 Chessman Gallery collectible shirts, and offer information about the Art on the Edge Studio Tour in May and the LCCC Members Show in July.

There will be refreshments, a new season brochure and the sale of raffle tickets. The winner of the raffle will receive a beautiful piece of art, chosen from the popular “Chiaroscuro” mosaic show that closed on Jan. 9. The public is encouraged to attend this official gallery announcement event, starting at 6 pm in the Chessman Gallery, inside the LCCC next to the auditorium.

Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

The Lincoln City Cultural Center sits inside the historic Delake School building, at the corner of NE Sixth St. and Hwy. 101. The center, which is also home to the official Lincoln City Visitor Information Center, is open from 10 am to 4 pm every day except Tuesday. For details, head to www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or call 541-994-9994. More on this area below:

Oregon Coast Lodging









 

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details