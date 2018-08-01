Soulful Americana Duo Performs at Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City Cultural Center

Published 01/08/2018 at 3:15 PM PDT - Updated 01/08/2018 at 4:35 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) - A new year brings some true Americana-Soul to the central Oregon coast, with the Lincoln City Cultural Center hosting a vibrant show by the duo Freddy & Francine, a Los Angeles-based group that is becoming legendary up and down the west coast.

The duo comes with with voices reminiscent of Aretha Franklin and Van Morrison, performing their own blend of soul, R & B and folk to the central Oregon coast town on Wednesday, January 24.

Showtime is 7 pm. Doors to the auditorium, inside the historic Delake School, will open at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance, and $17 at the door, with a $2 discount for current LCCC members. Youth tickets for those 18 and younger are $10. Reserve online on the center’s website, lincolncityculturalcenter.org, or call 541-994-9994.

Freddy & Francine is comprised of Californians Lee Ferris and Bianca Caruso, who met at the 40th anniversary show of HAIR in L.A. In 2007. Before their connection, Caruso developed a comedy television show with ABC and Ferris racked up 500 performances as Carl Perkins in the Broadway musical “Million Dollar Quartet.”

Freddy & Francine have released two EPs and three full length records since 2008. Their latest, “Gung Ho,” was produced by renowned producer Todd Sickafoose (Ani DiFranco, Andrew Bird, Anais Mitchell) and featured members of the touring bands of artists like Ryan Adams, Rufus Wainwright, and Andrew Bird.

Freddy & Francine most recently performed at the 2017 Telluride Bluegrass Festival as well as Rocky Mountain Folks Fest as main stage performers. They are recording a new EP in Nashville with producer Dan Knobler (Rodney Crowell, Roseanne Cash, Lake Street Dive) and plan to release it later this year.

This musical concert of a duo is also part of a duo in itself: the show is paired with a special pre-concert event in the Chessman Gallery. At 6 pm on Wednesday, January 24, before the Freddy & Francine concert, the LCCC will present the official unveiling of the 2018 Chessman Gallery season. Gallery director Krista Eddy will reveal the 12 artists and groups that will be featured in the LCCC’s fine art space in the year to come. Eddy will also present the chosen designer for the 2018 Chessman Gallery collectible shirts, and offer information about the Art on the Edge Studio Tour in May and the LCCC Members Show in July.

There will be refreshments, a new season brochure and the sale of raffle tickets. The winner of the raffle will receive a beautiful piece of art, chosen from the popular “Chiaroscuro” mosaic show that closed on Jan. 9. The public is encouraged to attend this official gallery announcement event, starting at 6 pm in the Chessman Gallery, inside the LCCC next to the auditorium.

