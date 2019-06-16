Fourth of July on 362 Miles of Oregon Coast: North, Central and South Coast, 2019

(Oregon Coast) – From Brookings to Astoria, the entire Oregon coast will light up with fireworks and other enticing celebrations. Some beach areas even feature their displays on the third of July, allowing for two days of pyrotechnic fun, if you plan it right. Some coastal burghs pull out the stops on massive displays; some go the more relaxed route of simple parties. Others combine it all into one gargantuan good time. (Above: fireworks at Seaside).

All Oregon coast celebrations here are on the fourth unless otherwise noted.

Fourth of July Fireworks, Astoria. Over the waterfront beginning at dusk. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6311.

July 4. Seaside 4th of July Fireworks Celebration. One of the largest fireworks shows on the West Coast. Enjoy a 25-minute extravaganza timed to music (tune your radio to KSWB 840 am for synchronized music) down at the Seaside beach. The festivities start at dusk, which is about 10 p.m. Throughout the rest of the day, enjoy the 4th of July Parade, Old Fashioned Social, and more. www.seasidechamber.com. 503-738-6391.

4th of July Parade. View the parade along it’s route from 12th Ave heading South on Holladay, turning West onto Broadway then North on Columbia, East on 1st and finishing at Necanicum Dr. 11 a.m. www.seasidechamber.com. 503-738-6391.

4th of July Old Fashioned Social. With food, music, games, a hilarious cake walk, silent auction, face painting, and much more, there’s much to do for the whole family. 11 a.m. Seaside Museum. 570 Necanicum Dr. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. seasidemuseum.org.

Cannon Beach Independence Day Celebrations. No fireworks here because of the wildlife refuge at Haystack Rock, but plenty of other fun. 11 a.m.: Parade through town with veterans, windin north up Spruce and back south down Hemlock with participants throwing candy and dog treats to spectators and their pets. Head to the fire department for hot dogs, tours, kids activities and a chance to spray the fire hose starting at 1pm. Cannonbeach.org.

Great Puffin Watch. Haystack Rock Awareness Program provides interpreters and spotting scopes to help visitors see Tufted Puffins and other birds, learn about tidepool life and discover ways to protect all of these amazing creatures. These volunteers will be on the beach near Haystack Rock July 3-5, 8-10:30am. Find more information at friendsofhaystackrock.org/protect-our-puffins/.



Cannon Beach Library Book Sale. Thousands of books will be available at bargain prices during the library's annual book sale. The event will be open July 4-7, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Cannon Beach, Oregon. Cannonbeach.org.

Manzanita Fourth of July Parade. No fireworks this year, but the parade begins at 1 p.m. Anyone can join in, see the web site. Manzanita, Oregon. Website here.

July 4. Rockaway Beach Fireworks. Parade in the morning. Show starts at dusk. Other celebrations during the day not yet announced. Website here.

July 4. Pacific City Fourth of July Fireworks. They’re back this year. Fireworks start at dusk. Bob Straub State Wayside Park, Pacific City, Oregon. Website here.



4th of July in Lincoln City, Glenden Beach. Much takes place in Lincoln City for the 4th of July this year. Enjoy a community celebration in Gleneden Beach and a spectacular fireworks display over Siletz Bay at dusk. Fun in Gleneden Beach from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., including parade at 1 p.m. Live music in Taft from 1 – 9 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Lincoln City website. 541-996-1274.

July 3. Fireworks over Devil’s Lake at dusk. Lincoln City, Oregon. Lincoln City website.



Fourth of July Fireworks, Newport Oregon Coast. Fireworks over the bay at dusk.

Pacific Maritime Heritage Center celebration at 8 p.m. Live music, videos, food, then a prime view of the fireworks. On the Bayfront, Newport, Oregon. Admission to this fun annual event is Free for Members, $10 for Non-Members, with Kids 12 and under free. 541-265-7509. www.oregoncoasthistory.org.

Annual Free Community 4th of July Concert Concert starts at 4 pm Come join Conductor Adam Flatt and celebrate America’s Independence Day Newport Symphony Orchestra. 4 p.m. Newport Middle School. 825 NE 7th St, Newport, Oregon.



July 3. Waldport Fireworks. In keeping with their annual tradition, the third of July will again be the night the skies light up around Waldport. Best viewing areas will be along the bay, from Robinson Park down by the Port of Alsea to Keady Wayside at the south end of town. Waldport, Oregon.

July 4. Yachats la de da Parade & July 4 Festivities. 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Full of wacky, whimsical, people-powered fun (there are no motorized floats in this parade), the Yachats la de da Parade begins at 12 Noon and is sponsored by the Yachats Area Chamber of Commerce. Watch the parade from anywhere along Ocean View Drive between 7th St. and Beach Ave., or from the oceanfront park lawn on 2nd St. Duck Race will begin 5 p.m. Live entertainment throughout town. Spectacular Fireworks at sundown over the Yachats Bay. Yachats, Oregon. 541.547.3530. http://yachats.org

Fourth of July, Florence: Old-fashioned Independence Day Celebration. Food, music, contests, family fun, and, at dusk, one of the best fireworks shows on the coast. Fireworks will be launched over the Siuslaw River giving viewers even more depth and color from its reflection. Historic Old Town Florence. www.FlorenceChamber.com. 541-997-3128.

July 3 Fireworks at The Mill. The Mill Casino will light up the skies over North Bend and the Coos Bay shoreline with their annual waterfront fireworks display. Guests are invited to enjoy the fireworks show and music for free in the non-reserved seating areas located along the boardwalk. An outdoor grill, beverage station and beer garden will be available from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. while free non-stop shuttle service will be available from the south end of Pony Village Mall to the casino from 7 p.m. until midnight. This event is open to all ages. Fireworks begin at dusk (approximately 10 p.m.). 3201 Tremont Ave. North Bend, Oregon. (541)756-8800.

July 4. 4th of July in Mingus Park & Coos Bay Boardwalk Fireworks. Fishing ponds, face painting, free swimming, family competitions, clowns, kids entertainment, horse viewing and petting, Boy Scouts and Furry Friends Therapy Dogs. Enjoy crafts and goodie bags, delicious food and much more. Fireworks by the City of Coos Bay. Daytime activities take place at Mingus Park with evening activities on the Coos Bay Boardwalk starting at 8 p.m. 10th & Central Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-269-1191.

4th of July in Bandon, Southern Oregon Coast. 10 a.m. Parade. 11:30 a.m.: Lions BBQ and family fun in City Park. Mid Afternoon: cardboard boat races at Weber Pier. After the Boat Races - Pie and Ice Cream - fundraiser for Greater Bandon Association. Alive After Five (wine and art walk). At Sunset: grand fireworks display over the Coquille River (about 10 p.m.). For further information, contact Bandon Visitors Center at 541-347-9616 or visit bandon.com/events.

Brookings, Oregon 4th of July Celebration. Celebrations in the Brookings-Harbor community always include some traditional fun and evening fireworks. Join the fun on the beach at Sporthaven Beach next to the Best Western Beachfront. The Kids Boardwalk Dash and the Vendor Fair have been combined now, different from previous years. Fireworks at dusk over Sporthaven Beach. 10 a.m. Brookings, Oregon. 541-469-2218.

