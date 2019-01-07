Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

SOLVE Needs Help Cleaning Up the Oregon Coast After Fourth of July

Published 07/01/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

SOLVE Needs Help Cleaning Up the Oregon Coast After Fourth of July

(Portland, Oregon) – Every year, a vast herd of people inundate the Oregon coast to celebrate the nation’s independence on July 4. With them, they bring hordes of disposable cups, utensils, and lots of fireworks that leave tiny pieces of plastic behind. And each year, they leave Oregon’s beaches a mess: it’s the ultimate cleanup task after the beaches’ ultimate rager.

In that spirit, SOLVE puts together a new tradition of scouring the beaches, alongside its fall and spring efforts. This time, they need volunteers to help clean up the tons of litter left behind after Independence Day.

SOLVE, its partners and volunteers will come together on July 5 with what is being called Cleanup the Coast on July 5, hitting the beaches affected the most by the after-party debris. The key here is to catch it before it enters the ocean.

Cleanup beach locations include Sunset Beach near Gearhart, Seaside, Manzanita, and Lincoln City at NW 14th St. and the Roads End main access. Visit the SOLVE website for additional location information.

Times vary by location, but are between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“Every July, tens of thousands of pounds of trash is left on Oregon’s coastal beaches,” SOLVE said in a press release. “This debris is not only unsightly, it's harmful to people and wildlife. The Ocean Conservancy estimates that approximately 70% of marine debris originates from land-based sources. Prevention is essential to reducing the amount of garbage that accumulates in our oceans. Beach cleanups on the morning of July 5 are one of the few effective ways to reduce the number of fireworks related debris. Some fireworks, when fired off, release hundreds of small plastic tubes into the environment. Oregonians love their coast and July 5 cleanups are a way to turn that love into action.”

The organization asks you that you come prepared. To make the event more sustainable, volunteers are encouraged to bring a bucket or reusable bag to collect litter in, along with a pair of reusable gloves. Those without supplies of their own will have some provided for them.

Tiny pieces of plastic and cigarette butts are the most common litter, thus volunteers are asked to bring a colander for sifting of the small bits out of the sand. You will also want to wear closed toed shoes and be prepared for the Oregon coast’s unpredictable weather. Bring a filled reusable water bottle and snacks.

Register online or check-in on the morning of the cleanup at the registration station. For more information visit www.solveoregon.org/5th-of-july-cleanups or call 503-844-9571.

For residents in any part of the state, SOLVE also acknowledges sometimes there is a need for neighborhood cleanups after particularly heavy celebrations, and it offers some assistance.

“Do you have a neighborhood, park, or beach that resembles the litter version of The Battle of Lexington after the celebrating crowds have cleared? Contact Monica at SOLVE to assist you with organizing a volunteer litter cleanup project to tackle 4th of July trash.”

For these cleanups only, contact monica@solveoregon.org or (503) 844-9571 ext. 336.









