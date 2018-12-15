High Surf Warning: 40-foot Waves Possible on Oregon Coast

Published 12/15/2018 at 7:09 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) - A real rarity is headed for the Oregon coast. Some of the largest waves that can possibly hit these beaches are a distinct possibility for this week, with waves as high as 30 to 40 feet part of a high surf warning issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).

The southern Oregon coast is currently under a high surf warning, while a high surf warning is in effect from Sunday at 3 p.m. until Monday morning at 6 a.m. for the entire upper half of the coastline. In that advisory, NWS said breakers will be rising rapidly over the next 48 hours.



“Surf will increase tonight with 25 foot breakers after 4 a.m. Sunday,” the NWS said. “Breakers will increase after 3 p.m. Monday becoming 30 to 40 feet overnight Monday.”

The NWS is strenuously urging everyone to stay off all beaches at that time. Any surf zone – the NWS cautions – will be extremely hazardous Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially in the overnight hours.

Currently, the northern half of the Oregon coast is in a high surf advisory, but this changes to a warning on Sunday.

Seas will remain high until Wednesday, around 22 feet in height, then they begin to drop to a still-sizable 17 feet or so on Thursday.

Surf over 35 feet high is somewhat rare, and almost every time this causes significant damage. Surf at 40 feet is very rare. The only safe places to watch these kinds of breakers will be from a greater-than-usual distance. Many parking lots normally considered good storm watching will pose a danger, such as the D River Wayside in Lincoln City, Oceanside, Garibaldi or Cannon Beach. It’s even likely that the 804 Trail at Yachats will not be safe, nor even the normally-broad Seaside area.

Stick to high areas at least 30 feet above the surf, or about 100 feet back from low-lying parking lots.

Monday also brings a high wind watch, in effect from Monday afternoon through the late night hours. South winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 65 mph are possible on exposed beaches and headlands. These are not areas you want to be on in the first place that day. Oregon Coast Lodgings for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

More Resources: See the Oregon Coast Web Cams. See Oregon Coast Weather. See Oregon Coast Oceanfront Hotels to watch the waves























Storm photo below courtesy Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted