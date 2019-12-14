Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Florence and Yachats Winter Events: Central Oregon Coast Preview

Published 12/14/2019 at 4:35 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Yachats, Oregon) – Deep in the middle of the Oregon coast, the little towns of Yachats and Florence get big on stuff to do. Yachats rides high with its winter celebration and the holidays, and Florence washes out the blues with music, crab feasts and more.

Here’s a preview of December, January and February on this part of the coastline.

Every Saturday. Saturday Speakers Series at Cape Perpetua. Visitors can enjoy a variety of speakers and topics. 11 a.m. Free. A Northwest Forest Pass, Oregon Coast Passport, federal recreation pass, or $5 day-use fee is required within the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area and at some trailheads and day use sites. For more in-formation on these events, contact the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center at 541-547-3289. Just south of Yachats, Oregon.

December 21. Winter Solstice Bonfire Night. 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons Pavilion.

December 27 – 31. Winter Whale Watch Week. Volunteers are placed along dozens of high vantage points along the Oregon coast to help you spot whales. In the Yachats area at Cook’s Chasm and at Cape Perpetua Visitor Center. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. WhaleSpoken.Wordpress.com.

December 28. Organ Music Reflections. 2 p.m. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church.

January 1. New Year’s Eve Peace Hike. 9:15 a.m. registration. Hike at 10:15 a.m. Yachats Commons.

January 18. 9th annual Yachats Agate Festival & Gem-Mineral-Fossil Show. Displays of spectacular agates, plus minerals, gems, crystals and fossils. Many festival vendors return every year bringing new specimens and products with them. The weekend also includes family friendly learning opportunities for all ages. There will be special guest speakers and the Oregon Coast Agate Club will also be joining in with demonstrations and club displays. 10 a.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. https://yachatsagatefestival.com/.

January 25. Yachats Lions Annual Crab Feed. Crab dinner includes French bread, coleslaw, baked beans, choice of coffee or soda. 12:30 p.m. seating, Yachats Commons, W 4th and Hwy 101. 4:00 pm seating (groups only), Yachats Commons. 4 pm seating, Yachats Lions Club, W 4th and Pontiac. 541-563-5629.

February 14. Ceremony of Renewal and Commitment. This will be the 25th year the Log Church will be offering couples the opportunity to renew their vows in a group setting. Both married and unmarried committed couples are invited to attend. One at 12 noon and one at 5:30 p.m. Little Log Church. 328 West 3rd St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4547.

Florence

January 11. Sasha Alex Boldachev - Concert Harpist. Outstanding young concert harpist in the world and has established himself as a brilliant virtuoso performer and artist. 6:15 p.m. Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. www.EventCenter.org. 541-997-1994.

January 24-26. Florence Winter Music Festival. Hot bluegrass, heartwarming new and traditional folk, and foot-stompin’ Americana. Three days and a nearly a dozen acts. An artisan fair with 2-D and 3-D pieces by top-flight artisans, a wealth of locally-sourced cuisine and fine libations, lively jam sessions, performance seminars, pie sale, and a Thursday Kids Concert for local school districts. Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. www.EventCenter.org. 541-997-1994.

February 1. Florence Crab Crack. Fundraiser for Florence Food Share. Oregon Coast crab along with pasta, coleslaw, garlic bread, sodas, coffee and dessert. A no-host bar will be available. There will also be a silent auction during the event that will include a beautiful selection of items. Ticket price is $45 per person. 4 p.m. Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. www.EventCenter.org. 541-997-1994.

February 5. Bettman and Halpin – Americana Folk Music. High-energy, upbeat bluegrass inspired compositions, beautiful ballads and soaring vocals with groovy feel-good songs. 6:15 p.m. Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. www.EventCenter.org. 541-997-1994.

Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours








