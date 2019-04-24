Yachats and Florence in May: Lighting Up the Oregon Coast for Spring

(Yachats, Oregon) – What Yachats, Waldport and Florence have in store for you in May will amaze. The town at the halfway mark down the Oregon coast – Florence – puts on some extremely fun festivals, and Yachats follows suit. Music, science and a pride festival light up Yachats (and maybe throw some glitter on it), while the surrounding area beaches see a host of engaging nature activities.

Here’s a look at the calendar of events for spring.

Every Day: Heceta Head Lightstation Tours. Free docent led tours of the Heceta Head Lightstation (lighted around 1894). 11 am -3 pm. Heceta Head Lightstation is 14 miles south of Yachats on US 101. $5/vehicle/day use fee or valid OSP parking pass or Oregon Coast Passport. Yachats, Oregon. 866.547-3696. https://www.hecetalighthouse.com/.

Mondays: Walk with a Ranger, Cape Perpetua. The series invites visitors on guided hikes that are approximately an hour long and held on easy to moderate trails starting from the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center. Learn secrets of the Cape and local flora and fauna from a retired chief park ranger. Offered Memorial Day through August. The Cape Perpetua Visitor Center is just 3 miles south of downtown Yachats. Noon. $5/vehicle/day use fee or valid recreation pass or Oregon Coast Passport. Cape Perpetua Visitor Center. 2400 Hwy 101 S. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3289.

May 2. Yachats Big Band Dance. Listen, dance or both to the swingin’ sounds of this longtime Oregon coast tradition: a 17-piece band. $5. 7 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3626. www.yachatsbigband.com.



May 4. Oregon Coast Gravel Epic. Riders get an unvarnished challenge a full day of adventure in the Siuslaw National Forest and rural towns on the central Oregon coast. The ride showcases the raw beauty of ancient Siuslaw National Forest scenery. It consists of 50% pure logging roads that are unpaved and the other 50% smooth pavement left over from decades of active logging that still exists to this day. Waldport, Oregon. 541-225-7946. http://www.oregontriplecrown.com

May 4. Report on a Journey to the Beginning of Time. University of Oregon physicists are participating in an adventure that recreates the conditions of the early universe at the Large Hadron Collider, the largest scientific instrument ever created on earth. This research is revolutionizing our view of the universe. James Brau, Philip H. Knight Professor of Natural Science at the University of Oregon, led the UO experimental team on the ATLAS experiment at the Large Hadron Collider near Geneva. 6:30 p.m. $5. Yachats Commons, Yachats, Oregon. https://www.yachatsacademy.org/

May 11. Cape Cove Beach: Marine Debris Monitoring on the Oregon Coast. Give one to two hours of your time contribute to science and clean up beaches touching Cape Perpetua Marine Reserve and Protected Areas. Noon. Cape Perpetua Visitor Center. 2400 Hwy 101 S. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3289. website.

May 18. Pacific Brown Pelican Survey. 18 sites along Oregon’s Coast from Chetco Point on the south coast to to Fort Steven’s on the north coast: volunteers needed to count pelicans in the area. 5 p.m. In Yachats see website.

May 19. Yachats Farmers Market. An ongoing source of fresh, locally grown and organic produce, local artisan foods products, and locally made natural crafts. Held Sundays, 9 am – 2 pm, May 12 through October 20. W. 4th Street off Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. yachatsfarmersmarket.webs.com/.

May 22. Muriel O. Ponsler: Marine Debris Monitoring. Volunteers needed for an hour or two to help clean up beaches and contribute to science at the same time. “The data collected through this project can be used to evaluate the impacts of marine debris along our coastlines and can help inform future marine debris mitigation and prevention efforts on a local, regional, and national scale.” 10 a.m. Muriel O. Ponsler Memorial State Wayside near Florence. website.

May 30. Beach Cleanup and Land-Sea Conservation Talk. Beach cleanup, removing trash and plastic. 11 a.m. Meet at the top Cape Perpetua scenic overlook – stone shelter (also known as Cape Perpetua Day Use Area. Stonefield Beach State Park. Near Florence, Oregon.website.

May 31 – June 2. Yachats Pride! This event kicks off Friday evening and offers a full schedule of events on Saturday and Sunday. See website to purchase your concert and Pride Feast tickets and for program details. Times vary. Throughout Yachats, Oregon. http://yachatspride.org.

Florence

April 27. Murder on the Oriental Rug – a Murder Mystery Dinner. A play within a play, with a mystery dinner show that spoofs old-fashioned whodunits, the medical profession, “female problems,” and theater folks. When half of the cast of Murder on the Oriental Rug bails out, the remaining performers are stuck playing all the roles. During the first act, you’ll meet a Shakespearean actor with a drinking problem, a washed-up former child star, a woman with a short memory, and a hapless costumer who finds herself onstage - playing a man. The Florence Elks Lodge. 1686 12th St. Florence, Oregon. (541) 999-9392. www.lastresortplayers.com/

May 10 - 11. C.R.O.W. Dance Showcase. Dancers of all ages will take the stage as C.R.O.W. presents a mixed genre Spring Dance Showcase. The Flight Dance Team will debut several original choreography pieces, including a sassy jazz called “I Feel it Still,” an upbeat retro tap titled “Someday,” and a brand new hip hop piece called “Pray.” The Showcase will feature class performances by C.R.O.W.’s Youth Ballet, Contemporary, and Hip Hop classes, and local adult dancers will dazzle audiences with exotic and unusual genres. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince Street. Florence, Oregon. http://www.eventcenter.org/



May 15 - 20. 2019 Rhododendron Festival "Rhody Days." The stars of the festival are the rhododendrons, but there's plenty more going on. Spectacular display of hundreds of Rhododendrons takes place at the Florence Events Center. Enjoy the Street Vendor Fair, Car Show, 5K run and the Carnival with rides, games and a few surprises. Sunday features 112th annual Rhododendron Floral Parade. The festival officially begins with the Rhody Showcase to crown "Queen Rhododendra" Wednesday May 16. Throughout Florence, Oregon. 541-997-3128. florencechamber.com.













