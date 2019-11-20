Holiday Weekends on Central Oregon Coast: Florence Gets Creative, Yummy

Published 11/20/2019 at 5:25 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – A tasty new holiday tradition begins on the central Oregon coast with the Cocoa, Cookie and Cider Trail that starts up in Florence this season, featuring more than a dozen delicious stops where you can indulge in a whole new beachy way. Then, yet another new and individualistic bit of fun begins with the Sea Lion on a Shelf Trail, and an annual holiday event in Florence changes its date. (Photo of Florence courtesy Florence Chamber).

The whole scintillating shebang starts on November 30, but maps will be available starting November 28.

Small Business Saturday is when the food happens in the central Oregon coast town.

“Come tantalize your taste buds and succumb to your sweet tooth on the Saturday after Thanksgiving,” says Bettina Hannigan, executive director of the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. “This fun new family event gives visitors and locals a great chance to sample holiday goodies and save money during Small Business Saturday at shops all over Florence. The list of stops along the Cocoa, Cookie & Cider Trail is growing by the day.”

Maps will be available at the Visitors Center (290 Highway 101), Siuslaw News (148 Maple St.), and BeauxArts Fine Art Materials and Gallery (2285 U.S. 101).

November 30 also marks the start of the Sea Lion on a Shelf Trail, sponsored by Sea Lion Caves.

“From November 30 through December 20 we will have more than 30 Chamber members with a plush little Sami the Sea Lion hidden within the business for customers to find,” said Hannigan.

Searchers of the fuzzy elf-capped pinniped can pick up a passport and map at the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce visitor’s center. After their adventure they can turn it in at the Chamber’s visitors center. Winners will be drawn to receive $100, $50, and $25 gift certificates redeemable at the host locations.

Participating merchants include: All About Olives, Artefacts, Backstreet Gallery, Bay Street Bling, Beachcomber Pub, BeauxArts, Best Western Pier Point Inn, Blue Heron Gallery, Bodega Wine Parlor, Books 'N' Bears, Florence Antiques & Coast Jewelers, Florence Regional Arts Alliance, Kreations Hair Studio and Spa, Hukilau Restaurant, Jerry's Place, Keller Williams Real Estate, Kitchen Klutter, Lovejoy’s Restaurant, Matryoshka - All Things Russian, Mo's Restaurant, Oregon Pacific Bank, P. S. Winkles, Periwinkle Station, Roby's Furniture, Sea Lion Caves, The Siuslaw News, Socks To A T, Sticks and Stones Gallery, Stitch N Soul, The Jolly Egret, and Wind Drift Gallery.

The annual Florence Holiday Festival returns again but this time on a new date.

Now a week later than usual, this year it takes place on Saturday, December 7, from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m. Here, Historic Old Town Florence hosts the Florence Holiday Festival, complete with live entertainment, warm beverages, Santa’s arrival by firetruck, great holiday season sales, hayrides, caroling - and the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Celebration at 5:30 p.m.

As if all that wasn’t enough, there’s a new addition to the festival with the Light Up Your Boat float at the Port of Siuslaw Marina in Old Town Florence. The public is invited to bring and decorate a boat. All floatables, from kayaks to superyachts, are welcome.

For more information visit FlorenceChamber.com or call 541-997-3128.



















