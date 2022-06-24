Curtis Salgado, Blues Artist Who Inspired Belushi, Returns to Central Oregon Coast

Published 06/24/22 at 5:57 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – One of the Pacific Northwest's more powerful musical treasures – and legacies – is coming to the central Oregon coast town of Florence on July 15. Look for Eugene's most famous son, blues legend Curtis Salgado and his full band returning to town at the Main Stage at the Florence Events Center (FEC), jumpin’ and jivin’ again. (Above courtesy photo: Salgado, Belushi and DK Stewart in Eugene in 1978)

It's long been legend that Salgado inspired John Belushi for the look and feel of The Blues Brothers, back in 1977 when he was filming Animal House in Eugene. The hat, the dark suit and some of the attitude came from Salgado's presence, which Belushi utilized with fellow Saturday Live Player Dan Ackroyd to create the duo act and then the mega hit movie.

Back then, Eugene's blues scene was sizzling hot, incubating major future talents like Stevie Ray Vaugh or Monti Amundson. Belushi caught a lot of shows in town while filming there.

Winner of the 2022 award for best Soul/Blues Male Artist from The Blues Foundation, Salgado and the band will perform cuts from his 2021 album, Damage Control, and favorites from his 40-plus year career. This album is packed with passion, nuance, and vivid detail, with masterful original songs. As Salgado says, “Life is all about damage control…trouble and then some. It’s about dealing with what gets thrown at you and saying, ‘I ain’t finished yet.’”

“Don’t miss this incredible evening at the beautiful Florence Events Center Main Stage, where every seat in the house has perfect acoustics and amazing sight lines,” said Rachel Pearson, president of Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment (FACE). “The concert coincides with the City of Florence’s “Blast on Bay Street” block party in Historic Old Town that same evening. The FEC is just a few blocks away so you can enjoy both events.”

Salgado has become one of the genre’s most prolific songwriters, going from writing a few songs per album to writing full albums of original songs. In 2016, many critics declared The Beautiful Lowdown - featuring 11 original songs - as the best of his career. According to Salgado, Damage Control is even better. He’s excited to bring his new songs to the stage, where the crowd fires him up even more.

“I want people to relate to the songs,” he says.





Salgado’s show on the central Oregon coast is produced by FACE, the all-volunteer independent 501c3 nonprofit which supports the Florence Events Center.

Tickets are available at EventCenter.org, by calling 541-997-1994 during business hours, or in person at the FEC Box Office, 715 Quince Street, Florence, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

FACE also produces community-favorite events such as The Florence Winter Music Festival, the Florence Festival of Books, the Florence Indoor Yard Sale, art gallery galas, and others. For more information about Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment, its many events, or how to join or volunteer, contact Pearson at 541-991-8811 or FACEFlorenceArts@gmail.com.

