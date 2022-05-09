Get Oregon Coast Famous and Maybe Cash Prize: Florence Hosts Photo Contest

Published 09/05/22 at 4:35 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – What they call Oregon's Coastal Playground is looking for some portraits of itself. (Courtesy photo)

The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is once again holding its photo contest, looking for the best of amateur or professional shots of the central Oregon coast locale, showing off its iconic buildings, engaging scenery, attractions, as well as the fun and frolic.

The point is to show how to have fun in Florence: the best photos will express how great a destination Florence is for vacationing.

Chamber president and CEO Bettina Hannigan said the group is looking to show diversity in the area as well, so special consideration is given to those of differing ages and ethnicities.

The winner will collect $250 for a cash prize and get some fame out of it: they'll get their submitted photo featured in the Chamber’s directory and visitor resource guide, other printed marketing pieces, on their website, and in social media. Nothing like seeing your name in lights, so to speak, on Oregon coast materials that are making their rounds virally or into the hands of thousands.



A panel of members from the local chamber will pick out the winner. The deadline for entry is October 31, 2022, and the winner will be notified within the following two weeks. Previous winners have included professional and amateur photographers.

“We call this place Oregon’s Coastal Playground for a reason,” said Hannigan. “So we're looking for outstanding amateur or professional photos that convey our coastal playground theme. So download your best photos from you smartphone or camera and send us your highest resolution photos (limit 10) showing the best of Oregon’s Coastal Playground with you, your family, or friends having fun here.”

For more contest information, entry forms, and image release waivers visit FlorenceChamber.com/2021PhotoContest, call 541-997-3128, or e-mail [email protected]

Photos must be taken within 25 miles of Florence to be eligible. The contest is open to Florence area residents and visitors from all over the world. Amateurs and professionals alike are encouraged to enter. Portrait-oriented photos stand the best chance of being used in print media, though landscape-oriented photos are equally encouraged. Ideal photos will be in .jpg format, color, and measure 1920×1080 pixels, and 8MP, if possible. If the photo is more than 10 MP in file size, contestants can email [email protected] for a Dropbox URL through which to share the entry.

By entering the contest, contestants state they have ownership and rights to submit the photo, that the photo is free of encumbrance by other entities, and give the Chamber unlimited rights for the use of photos in its publicity and marketing materials. Entrants do not give up rights for their own private use of the photos. Entrants must provide signed waivers (photo release forms) granting the Chamber permission to use the image or likeness of anyone included in the photo. Photos selected for use must not have watermarks and will require a signed release by the photographer and any recognizable persons in the photo. Entrants under the age of 18 must have written permission of a parent or guardian.

Photos below courtesy Florence Area Chamber





