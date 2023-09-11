Florence Latest Oregon Coast Town to Get All-Terrain Track Chairs, Newport Soon

Published 11/09/23 a 4:41 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – One more town on the Oregon coast gets an extra opportunity for mobility, as the group David's Chair adds Florence to the list of places it is providing an all-terrain track chair for use on the beach. (Photo courtesy Lane County Parks)

This is now the sixth coastal town in Oregon that provides these unique, electric wheelchairs to those with mobility issues. Gold Beach was the most recent, with Pacific City, Manzanita, Seaside and Netarts happening earlier this year. Newport already has one but it's not on the reservation system just yet. Tigard and White City, California are the others with availability.

The Florence-area chair is at Heceta Beach, the main beach area of the town. It's usable for Heceta Beach County Park. Use is free, but it takes a reservation of three days ahead, made through the group's website, https://davidschair.org.

David's Chair CEO and founder Steve Furst said this has been in the works for months. Florence held a special track chair day back in May, and it now – finally – a full-time reality.

“I am so proud of the work that Jeff Kallevig (Operations Manager for NW Oregon) has been able to do,” he said. “He has taken on this project and coordinated with the volunteers and is working with the City of Florence, Lane County and other local organizations to provide support for this location.”



Courtesy Lane County Parks

The electric all-terrain track chairs allow all kinds of movement on rough, uneven landscapes, including some rocky areas that are found on the Oregon coast.

“Anyone with mobility impairments, requiring the assistance of wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, canes or crutches, will be able to use these chairs free of charge,” Furst said.

Testimonies on the website are rather emotional, including the man who was able to play with his son on the beach and able to kiss his wife in an upright, standing position.

They allow a new accessibility to what many take for granted, such as trails, lakes, rivers, and over difficult terrain such as sand or mud. All of a sudden, integral, experiential activities such as birdwatching or fishing become possible, along with simply enjoying the fresh air.



Courtesy Lane County Parks

David’s Chair is working with the group Oregon Parks Forever on these mobility challenges and the outdoors, setting the goal of having 10 locations along the Oregon coast with the chair.

Linn County will also offer a “Tow and Go” opportunity, where you can pick up a trailer and the chair and take it to the area of your choice.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW















More Florence below









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted