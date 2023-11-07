Florence Festival of Books Brings Hundreds to Oregon Coast in September

Published 07/11/23 at 6:21 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – Heavy-duty bibliophiles are going to love September on the Oregon coast, along with publishers and writers, as the 12th annual Florence Festival of Books takes over Florence on September 23. (Florence-area photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The much-hailed event is all-ages and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day, including a book fair, writing workshops and some prize drawings. One special section of the festival will be the panel discussions on topics relevant to the writing and publishing world – a part of the shindig that's still to be announced. Look for a special keynote address, foods available for purchase that have been prepared by chefs, and most of all a chance to meet authors and get your books signed.

General expo hall admission is just $2, expo hall and workshops $5, and kids 12 and under free. It is produced by the central Oregon coast company Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment (FACE).

The new workshops this year: 'How to Outline' by Ned Hickson at 1:00 p.m., and 'Marketing Your Books Online' by Robin Woods at 2:30 p.m.

See keynote speaker Judy Fleagle at 4:30 p.m. A writer and co-founder of the festival, she was longtime editor of Oregon Coast Magazine. The panel discussion happens at 11:00 a.m.

“Doors will open for this family-friendly event at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 23 at the Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St,” says event co-organizer and FACE president Rachel Pearson.

Florence Festival of Books is now a major draw, pulling in more than 500 attendees each year from the west coast and other parts of the U.S. Authors looking for publishers, and publishers looking for their next great-selling authors, expert panelists, avid readers, and book collectors will gather in a nearly 8000 sq. ft. exhibit hall with up to 50 exhibits- making this event a big annual favorite for bibliophiles.

Since its first edition in 2010, the Florence Festival of Books has drawn nationally renowned authors, publishers, and seminar speakers for a two-day event. Last year’s edition, as well as this, has been edited down to one convenient page-turner of a day.

“Readers of all ages celebrate printed words and their digital versions, attend workshops by experts, purchase delicious chef-prepared food, and of course, buy lots of books,” Perason said. “Exhibitors will include only authors and publishers with published works. We don’t accept other types of exhibitors/vendors at this event.”

Exhibitor/vendor applications are at FlorenceFestivalOfBooks.com. The festival review committee will begin reviewing at exhibitor applications during the second week of July. More event information is at FlorenceFestivalOfBooks.com. For those who can’t wait, contact festival organizers at 541-991-8811, FaceFestivalOfBooks@gmail.com, or Facebook.com/florencebooks.

