Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Florence Holding Photo, Logo Contests (with Prizes) for Oregon's Coastal Playground

Published 11/08/20 at 4:45 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Florence Holding Photo, Logo Contests (with Prizes) for Oregon's Coastal Playground

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Florence, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast town of Florence wants you – that’s right, you – at least if you’ve got an artistic inclination. The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for photos that portray its various attractive aspects as well as a logo for its Rhody days - and this may be worth some money.

Florence is seeking the best amateur or professional photos of the fun, frolic, famous attractions, iconic buildings, and beautiful scenery of this area, known as “Oregon’s Coastal Playground.”

The winner will collect a $250 cash prize and have their submitted photo featured in the Chamber’s resource guide and other printed marketing pieces, on their website, and in social media. A panel of Chamber members will decide the winner. The winner will be announced the week of December 14, 2020.

Deadline for entry is November 30, 2020. For more contest information, entry forms, and image release waivers visit FlorenceChamber.com/2020PhotoContest, call 541-997-3128, or e-mail Contest@FlorenceChamber.com.

“We call this place Oregon’s Coastal Playground for a reason,” said Chamber president and CEO Bettina Hannigan. “So we’re looking for outstanding amateur or professional photos that convey our coastal playground theme. So download your best photos from you smartphone or camera and send us your highest resolution photos showing the best of Oregon’s Coastal Playground with you and your family having fun here.”

The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce announced its selection of “Rhody Wonderland” submitted by Janell Morgan of Florence, as the theme for the 114th Rhododendron Festival. Now the event needs a logo.

The Chamber’s board of directors is holding a logo design contest, requesting a design that incorporates the event’s name, dates, location, theme, and familiar elements from around the area. Contest rules and entry submission requirements are available on the blog page at FlorenceChamber.com and at the Chamber’s visitors center, 290 Highway 101.

Deadline for submissions is November 15, 2020. The winner will be announced November 23 and receive a $250 cash prize and carnival passes. Their work will be seen across a multitude of media that promote the event which runs from May 12 to 16, 2021.

This year’s logo will appear in print, broadcast, and online materials to promote the event and draw visitors to Florence. The logo will be printed on commemorative pins, banners, advertisements, and print guides. The Rhododendron Court will sell the pins, the proceeds from which go toward scholarships for Queen Rhododendra, the King of the Coast, and members of the Rhody Court.

For more information on the 114th annual Florence Rhododendron Festival, including applications for the Rhododendron Court, exhibitor space, parade entries, or to volunteer on the Chamber’s Rhody Fest committee, contact event coordinator Mitzi Hathaway at events@FlorenceChamber.com or 541-997-3128.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours






More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Wave Height Smaller But Washington / Oregon Coast Surf, Travel Issues Remain
Throughout the Oregon coast and Washington coast, officials are urging caution this weekend through Wednesday
215 Years Ago: Lewis 'n Clark This Week on Oregon, Washington Coast
About now in 1805 the group was on the coastline but would soon see the waves. History, Astoria, Long Beach, Seaside
Before Exploding Whale, Legend of Oregon Coast's Imploding Whale
Also in Florence: if true the man 'was bound to the blubber beyond all bearable boundaries.' History. Sciences
Oregon / Washington Coast Storm Could Bring 35-Ft Waves This Weekend
High winds and wave height up to around 35 feet in some areas are possible. Weather
Oregon Coast from North to South - a Massive Overview
It's known as 364 miles of some of the cleanest beaches in the entire world. Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Garibaldi, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Waldport, Florence, Winchester Bay, Coos Bay, Bandon, Gold Beach, Brookings
Razor Clams on Washington Coast Canceled At Least Through Dec
Domoic acid has again caused more cancellations of razor clam digs along the Washington coast
Florence Holding Photo, Logo Contests (with Prizes) for Oregon's Coastal Play...
Photos that portray its various attractive aspects as well as a logo for its Rhody days
Oregon Coast's First Documented Shipwreck? Sea Otter in 1808 at Reedsport
A fur trading vessel left six men alive on the south coast, but that's just the start of the adventure. South coast, history

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Hotels
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details