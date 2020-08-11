Florence Holding Photo, Logo Contests (with Prizes) for Oregon's Coastal Playground

Published 11/08/20 at 4:45 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast town of Florence wants you – that’s right, you – at least if you’ve got an artistic inclination. The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for photos that portray its various attractive aspects as well as a logo for its Rhody days - and this may be worth some money.

Florence is seeking the best amateur or professional photos of the fun, frolic, famous attractions, iconic buildings, and beautiful scenery of this area, known as “Oregon’s Coastal Playground.”

The winner will collect a $250 cash prize and have their submitted photo featured in the Chamber’s resource guide and other printed marketing pieces, on their website, and in social media. A panel of Chamber members will decide the winner. The winner will be announced the week of December 14, 2020.

Deadline for entry is November 30, 2020. For more contest information, entry forms, and image release waivers visit FlorenceChamber.com/2020PhotoContest, call 541-997-3128, or e-mail Contest@FlorenceChamber.com.

“We call this place Oregon’s Coastal Playground for a reason,” said Chamber president and CEO Bettina Hannigan. “So we’re looking for outstanding amateur or professional photos that convey our coastal playground theme. So download your best photos from you smartphone or camera and send us your highest resolution photos showing the best of Oregon’s Coastal Playground with you and your family having fun here.”

The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce announced its selection of “Rhody Wonderland” submitted by Janell Morgan of Florence, as the theme for the 114th Rhododendron Festival. Now the event needs a logo.

The Chamber’s board of directors is holding a logo design contest, requesting a design that incorporates the event’s name, dates, location, theme, and familiar elements from around the area. Contest rules and entry submission requirements are available on the blog page at FlorenceChamber.com and at the Chamber’s visitors center, 290 Highway 101.

Deadline for submissions is November 15, 2020. The winner will be announced November 23 and receive a $250 cash prize and carnival passes. Their work will be seen across a multitude of media that promote the event which runs from May 12 to 16, 2021.

This year’s logo will appear in print, broadcast, and online materials to promote the event and draw visitors to Florence. The logo will be printed on commemorative pins, banners, advertisements, and print guides. The Rhododendron Court will sell the pins, the proceeds from which go toward scholarships for Queen Rhododendra, the King of the Coast, and members of the Rhody Court.

For more information on the 114th annual Florence Rhododendron Festival, including applications for the Rhododendron Court, exhibitor space, parade entries, or to volunteer on the Chamber’s Rhody Fest committee, contact event coordinator Mitzi Hathaway at events@FlorenceChamber.com or 541-997-3128.

