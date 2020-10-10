Florence Chowder Trail and Glass Floats Through October on Central Oregon Coast

Published 10/10/20 at 2:54 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – COVID-19 knocked a lot of Oregon coast favorites off the rails, including all major Fourth of July celebrations. Among them was Florence’s Great Glass Float Giveaway.

That, however, returns in a month-long celebration in October, along with a reworked version of the annual Wine & Chowder Trail. Normally, the latter happens on one weekend in October, but now it and the glass float event are spread throughout the month of October in the vibrant central Oregon coast town. This time it’s called the Florence Chowder and Glass Float Trail.

“Florence is home to the most amazing chowders - clam, crab, other seafoods - we can’t not celebrate them,” said Chamber president/CEO Bettina Hannigan. “To that end, we have created in place of the annual Florence Wine & Chowder Trail Weekend, a Florence Chowder and Glass Float Trail Month.”

It’s already underway on the central Oregon coast. This year’s version will include the traditional passport/chowder ballot so tasters can sample and vote for their favorites all month long in October. Locals and visitors can get their free passport/ballot from the Chamber, 290 Highway 101 in Florence, at participating vendors, and online at FlorenceChamber.com/event/2020chowderglassfloat/. Participating chowder-makers will offer a cup of their finest for only $3.

Also included this year is a variation on the annual Great Glass Float Giveaway in which shoppers visit nearly 30 merchants in Historic Old Town Florence, and many other places around town, to spot the opulent objets d’art placed in plain sight. Upon spotting the gorgeous glass globes, participants receive a shopkeeper’s stamp on their map and submit their list to the Chamber for a drawing to win one of five. The more they spot, the better their chances of winning.

The deadline for submitting chowder ballots and glass float findings at the Chamber’s office is October 30.

Chowder Trail locations include Beachcomber Pub, The Firehouse, Homegrown Public House, Hukilau, Lovejoy’s, Nosh, Novelli’s, Mari’s Kitchen, and Three Rivers Casino Resort.

Glass Float Trail locations include All About Olives, Artefacts, Bay Street Tees, Beachcomber Pub, BeauxArts, Books N Bears, Blue Heron Gallery, Bodega Wine Parlor, Chicken Coop on Maple, Coast Insurance, Coastal Fitness, Florence Regional Arts Alliance, Frames of Florence, Hukilau, Jolly Egret, Darci Clark—Keller Williams Florence, Lovejoy’s, Mari’s Kitchen, Nosh, Oregon Coast Humane Society Thrift Shop, Periwinkles, PS Winkles, The Siuslaw News, Socks to a T, Stitch and Sole, Sticks and Stones Gallery, Three Rivers Casino Resort, and Wind Drift Gallery.

“As a chamber of commerce, our first priority is the safety and well-being of our community,” Hannigan explained. “That can be a delicate balance to strike in the context of ever-changing statistics, trends, and regulations. The economic well-being of our community is dependent on tourism, and the Wine & Chowder Trials, the Great Glass Float Giveaway, the Communitywide Garage Sale, the Goin’ With the Flo vintage trailer rally, and Circles in the Sand beach carving and labyrinth have all been essential for drawing visitors to Florence after Labor Day. Individually and collectively they help stretch tourism to the last possible moment.”

This year’s trailer rally will not be open to the public. Circles in the Sand will be held as scheduled, October 17, on the beach at Driftwood Shores Resort and Conference Center. Hannigan said the chamber’s board of directors is working toward making “Shop Small Saturday, traditionally held two days after Thanksgiving, as a month-long event for November, and a “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” holiday shopping promotion for December.

For more information on all that the Florence Area Chamber offers businesses and the community, or to join or volunteer, contact Hannigan at 541-997-3128 or visit FlorenceChamber.com.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted