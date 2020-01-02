Western Hoedown Kicks Up Some Dust on Central Oregon Coast, Feb. 15

Published 02/01/2020 at 4:30 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – It’s where the central Oregon coast meets the old west, and the two go out on a Valentine’s Day date. And you can come along. (Above, from left to right: Amy Clawson and Jessie Leigh).

The Florence Events Center will host the Western Hoedown on February 15, featuring music, dancing and good ol’ American barbecue. Look for headliners Amy Clawson and friends Jessie Leigh and Dan Harmon to entertain in a unique event starting at 7 p.m.

This Western Hoedown will be the first of its kind in Florence and features three talented artists and special BBQ favorites, beer, and wine for purchase throughout the evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert and dance start at 7 p.m. Wearing country duds is highly encouraged.

Tickets are available online at www.eventcenter.org, at the FEC box office, or by calling 541-997-1994. Adult tickets are $25, children 12 and under are $15.

The menu includes a three-piece BBQ chicken or three-piece pork rib dinner with corn bread and cole slaw for $11, hamburger and fries for $9, and hot dog and fries for $8. Garden Salad $ 4.00

Rising country recording artist Jessie Leigh has spent the past few years sharing stages with a number of national acts including Kenny Chesney, Tanya Tucker, and others. Leigh has been praised for her fresh, unique sound. Although her main genre is country, the songs on her debut album are influenced by a variety of styles and appeal to a wide range music lovers. She and her band won the 2015 Battle of the Bands, played the Oregon Jamboree, and began touring the Pacific Northwest and West Coast. Between tours, she has been busy recording and releasing an album and a number of singles. Filled with relatable songs, Leigh's debut album has reached listeners all over the world.

Dan Harmon comes from a musical family in Douglas County. He began playing the guitar at age six. Traditional country music is his first love. Harmon has played with a variety of regional bands and formed Dan Harmon and Cascade Country in 2017. He has opened for Amy Clawson at Seven Feathers Casino and played Clawson’s Wheelhouse in Florence on the central Oregon coast. His band includes Jona Arts on bass and vocals, “Bandon Bob” on fiddle and steel guitar, and Michael Aponte on drums.

Arkansas native and Florence resident Amy Clawson began performing as a teenager. She grew up on country music with influences from rock, gospel, and blues which colored the sound that is so uniquely hers. At 14, she had the privilege to record with Sawyer Brown at Studio 19 in Nashville and at 16, with the group Exile in Kentucky.

Amy is petite but has more voice and presence per square inch than you'd imagine. Her memorable career is highlighted by performances alongside legendary entertainers like David Frizzell, Martina McBride, Toby Keith, Restless Heart, Neal McCoy, Mel Tillis, Clint Black, Lee Ann Womack, and many others. She has produced and performed at major outdoor country music festivals around the country and was a key collaborator with country legend David Frizzell on “Frizzell and Friends,” a compilation of duets with some of the most legendary voices in country music. The album received nine Grammy nominations and won the European CMA's Vocal Collaboration of the Year award.

In 1991, 17-year-old Amy was chosen to be the lead female vocalist at the David Frizzell Theater in Arkansas. There she met and worked with future husband and Florence native Darby Clawson. Today the two own and operate Clawson's Wheelhouse Restaurant near the intersection of Highways 101 and 126 in Florence.















