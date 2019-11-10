Five Amazing Guided Foraging Adventures of South Oregon's Live Culture Coast

Published 10/11/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Bandon, Oregon) – Right around the corner, Live Culture Coast is a unique and very new kind of festival for the Oregon coast that involves the arts, food, drink and the outdoors in some innovative ways and truly engaging incarnations. It takes place October 18 – 27 along about 180 miles of the southern half of the coast, happening at various places in the area. (Photo courtesy Myrtle Glen Farm).

One intriguing and yet multi-faceted aspect is its outdoors foraging and hiking events, which come in eye-popping varieties and combinations. Mushrooms and hiking, hiking and yoga, eating stuff off the beach, and then a trip to the south coast’s rather overlooked Redwoods, among other things. Here are five amazing aspects of Live Culture Coast that literally take you on a trip to a different place.

South Slough Hike With All 5 Senses in Charleston – October 22. Picture 5,900 acres of absolutely pristine Oregon coast forest, complete with salt marshes, mud flats – all considered a southern Oregon coast gem. With this guided hike, you take your time and utilize all five of your senses to discover nature. Along the way, you’ll learn all about this estuary habitat and how it benefits not only wildlife but people too.



The hike happens on a forest/wetland trail. Bring water and wear closed-toed shoes appropriate for hiking. The hike will take place rain or shine, unless it becomes unsafe to do so (thunder/lightning, high winds, etc.). You are advised to dress for the weather.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The hike is led by Jaime Belanger, the South Slough Reserve Education Coordinator. She has taught environmental and outdoor education programs to learners of all ages for 15 years. At the Reserve, she creates and delivers opportunities for people to conserve, restore and protect estuaries and coastal habitats. She loves meeting new people and showing them the hidden gem that is the South Slough.

It happens at the South Slough Reserve. 61907 Seven Devils Rd. Charleston, Oregon. Cost: $10. 10 a.m.

Sunday, October 27 in Brookings: the Oregon Redwoods Van Tour. While Cali gets the lion’s share of redwood accolades, these gentle giants also grow on the Oregon side of things. The tour group South Coast Tours gives you a special glimpse into these leafy gargantuans, allowing you to commune via a door-to-grove van service and hike. Leave the GPS navigation to someone else, sit back, and enjoy the ride.

This tour will proceed come rain or come shine - so bring rain gear if needed and a water bottle to wet your whistle. The tour leaves from Chetco Brewing at 2 p.m. so that you can return in time for a dinner at the brewery or another location in downtown Brookings.

South Coast Tours was established in 2012, a firm that loves showing visitors the natural wonders of the Southern Oregon coast. Their expert guides are both passionate adventurers and conservation-minded naturalists. All love sharing the wonders and wildlife of the region, one of the best-kept-secret adventure-travel destinations in the world.

$50. South Coast Tours leaves from Chetco Brewing Company at 2 p.m. 830 Railroad Street. Brookings, Oregon.

Sunday, October 20: A Foray for Mushroms Farmed and Foraged at Myrtle Point. Learn how Myrtle Glen Farm cultivate shiitakes, oyster, and king Stropharia mushrooms on their land, get a short course in mushroom biology, and tips on growing these for yourself. Part of the Wild Rivers Food Trail. $30. 10 a.m. Myrtle Glen Farm. 99386 Middle Creek Road. Myrtle Point, Oregon.

October 27. Taste of the Intertidal at Port Orford. In that rocky, ocean-sprayed space between the waves, a variety of tasty organisms evolved to endure the pounding seas. Join a marine biologist-guided hike and foraging adventure along the intertidal zone, where you’ll learn about animals and plants living in this high-energy zone, examine them further - and yes, taste a few succulent denizens fresh from the sea. Cost: $25. 5 p.m. OSU Field Station above Port Orford Sustainable Seafood. 444 Jackson Street. Port Orford, Oregon.

October 22: Hike and Yoga Overlooking the Ocean in Charleston. Here, you get to see stunning southern Oregon coast viewpoints and vistas, along with secret beaches. Then you’ll get down, yoga-style. The hike is one-hour each way, with one hour of meditation and mixed-level yoga. All are welcome. Cost: $45. 2 p.m. Cape Arago State Park. Charleston, Oregon.

Tickets are available at Live Culture Coast.

















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted