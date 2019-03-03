Talk Looks at Oregon Coast River Fishing, Status of Species

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 03/03/2019 at 3:23 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Oregon coast science gets a little fishy – but in a serious way. An event in Siletz – a small town just outside of Toledo – takes a close look at some species of the Oregon coast, and will be of great interest to anglers.

The talk on March 19 discusses local fish populations following the low returns of fall Chinook and emergency angling restrictions put in place this past fall. Part of the Siletz Watershed Council’s spring quarterly meeting, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Mid-Coast Assistant District Fish Biologist Paul Olmstead presents an overview of fall Chinook, coho, and steelhead stock status and their fisheries in the Mid-Coast District. In addition, he’ll give updates on the restoration work ODFW is currently undergoing in the Siletz Basin, and projects they’ll begin this summer.

Olmstead is an Oregonian who has lived in the state his entire life. Raised in McMinnville, he later attended both Oregon State University and University of Oregon, worked as a wildland fire fighter with the US Forest Service, then began his career with ODFW. For 13 years, he has conducted field work and research with the agency, from as far south as Roseburg and as far north as Nehalem, including 8 years at the Corvallis Research Lab, and is currently based in Newport.

“I have always had a curiosity and passion surrounding fishing and the biology and ecology associated with salmon, steelhead, and trout in the Pacific Northwest, especially in the Oregon Coast range,” Olmstead said. “I grew up spending lots of time fishing, hunting, camping, and backpacking with my family throughout Oregon and enjoy being outside on a river as much as possible.”

The presentation will begin at 6:30 PM in Siletz at the Public Library on 225 SE Gaither Street. Light refreshments will be provided. A Siletz Watershed Council Board meeting will follow the presentation in which planning for the Annual Siletz River Clean Up will take place, as well as time for community questions and announcements.


