Fishing Restrictions on Most of Oregon Coast's Upper Half

Published 11/15/2018 at 1:59 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) - Oregon coast wildlife officials have initiated fishing restrictions as of November 1, in place now for all rivers and bays along the coastline from the Necanicum River (at Seaside) south to Florence’s Siuslaw River.

As of the beginning of the month, these coastal rivers in the northwest zone (referred to by Oregon Fish and Wildlife as the NW Zone) will be closed to fall Chinook fishing upstream of upper tidewater boundaries described below. The bag limit for fall Chinook in remaining open areas is reduced to one adult Chinook per day and a limit of 3 from November 1 through the remainder of the season.

Angler catch rates have been very low in most systems and low numbers of fall Chinook are being observed in ODFW surveys to date.

“We’ve had calls from many anglers that are concerned about the apparent low returns,” said Chris Knutsen, ODFW Northwest Watershed Manager. “These emergency actions will reduce the harvest of these fish to help ensure we see the escapement levels needed for these populations. We expect the fish that are currently present in the upper tidewater areas will move upstream with the rain and these closures will provide additional protection for those fish while we see how the rest of the run progresses.”

Chinook fishing remains open in bays and most lower tidewater areas, where there will still be some fish available for both bank and boat anglers. The closures also do not apply in lower Columbia River portions of the NW Zone.

NW Zone rivers (including upper tidewater areas and upstream) also remain open to fishing for other species including hatchery steelhead. Check the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations for permanent regulations and the NW Zone Fishing Report for other in season changes.

The closures and reduced bag limit are likely to extend until the end of the year in most of these areas, though fishery managers will closely monitor the run, including returns to the spawning grounds and hatcheries, and may ease or remove restrictions if warranted. “Our goal is to provide angling opportunity on these fish if we have evidence that sufficient numbers are reaching the key spawning areas,” said Knutsen.

Effective Nov. 1, 2018, angling for Chinook is prohibited upstream of the following boundaries:

· Necanicum River - 12th Avenue Bridge in Seaside. · Nehalem River, mainstem and bay - Confluence with North Fork Nehalem. · Nehalem River, North Fork - Confluence with mainstem Nehalem. · Miami River and Kilchis River - Highway 101 Bridge. · Wilson River - Yellow ODFW sign posted near Makinster Road at River Mile 1.1 (in tidewater). · Trask River - Highway 131 Bridge. · Tillamook River - Yellow ODFW sign posted 100 ft upstream of the tidewater disabled angler platform. · Nestucca River - Mainstem upstream of Woods Bridge · Three Rivers - Closed from mouth upstream. · Little Nestucca River - Highway 101 Bridge. · Salmon River - Marker 200 ft. below hatchery weir. · Siletz River - Strome County Park Boat Ramp at river mile 16.3. · Drift Creek (Siletz) and Schooner Creek - Closed from mouth upstream. · Yaquina River - Mainstem and tributaries upstream of Cannon Quarry Boat Ramp. · Alsea River - Highway 34 Bridge below Taylors Landing. · Drift Creek (Alsea) - Closed from mouth upstream. · Yachats River - Closed to angling for Chinook. · Siuslaw River - Tiernan Boat Ramp. · North Fork Siuslaw River - Closed to angling for Chinook upstream of the Highway 126 Bridge · Lake Creek (Siuslaw) - Closed from mouth upstream.

Oregon Coast Lodgings for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Some Favorite Places to Stay While Fishing on Oregon Coast







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted