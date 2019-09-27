Ten Days of Jazz, Blues on N. Oregon Coast, Cannon Beach to Manzanita

Published 09/27/2019 at 5:23 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – For ten days in October, the north Oregon coast hamlets of Cannon Beach and Manzanita will be seeing stars - stars of the musical variety, that is. The unique Fire Mountain Music Festival launches its inaugural run this year in what is intended to be an annual event, offering a wide range of Pacific Northwest bands in various venues in Cannon Beach, Manzanita and Nehalem.

The 2019 Fire Mountain Music Festival runs from October 3 to October 13, a collaboration between the Cannon Beach Arts Association (CBAA) and Fly Me To The Moon. Proceeds from the festival will benefit the two non-profit organizations.

Featured artists include Curtis Salgado, 3 Leg Torso, Julie Amici & Dean Mueller, LaRhonda Steele, Brooks Robertson, Grammy winner Doug Smith, and many more. There will also be a series of guitar workshops taught by Brooks Robertson, award-winning fingerstyle guitarist and Berklee College of Music graduate and Doug Smith.

Among the highlights:

Salgado appears with Portland guitarist Alan Hager, whose adept blues stylings have long amazed Portlanders. Salgado is the gritty, gutsy singer who – in his very early days in the ‘70s – so impressed John Belushi (who was in the Eugene area filming “Animal House”) that Belushi used some of Salgado’s persona in The Blues Brothers a few years later.

Indie alt-folk duo Mojo Holler weaves threads from mountain ranges to the Mississippi Delta into a dynamite tapestry. Mister Baker channels innate genius through lap steel, slide, and dobro. Missi is a genuine Appalachian ‘Mountain Mama’ whose vocals bring burning intensity to each song.



Three Leg Torso

Grammy-winner Doug Smith and Brooks Robertson come together for an evening of fingerstyle guitar playing featuring two versatile, often stunning players with music spans country, folk, jazz, classical, and pop.

Ticket prices are listed on the website and some shows are free. Many are around $10 and some of the headliners are $45. There are several packages available for the Manzanita and Nehalem events. For a complete list of times and ticket info, go to https://www.cannonbeacharts.org/music-festival.

The Fire Mountain Music Festival begins in Cannon Beach on October 3 at multiple venues including The Chamber of Commerce, The Wine Shack, Cannon Beach Yoga Arts Studio, and Cannon Beach Gallery.

The Manzanita and Nehalem events run from Oct 9-13. These events include several guitar workshops in addition to performances at the NCRD Performing Arts Center, Wild Manzanita, and St. Catherine’s Church.

Cara Mico, program director at Cannon Beach Arts Association, is committed to bringing events like this to the coast based on her belief that “music and art are integral to humanity and essential for wellness.”

“By fostering creative events, we can support our community and those that call the Oregon coast home,” said Mico.

Dean Mueller, longtime musician, producer, and the director of Fly Me To The Moon is responsible for the southern portion of the festival in the Manzanita and Nehalem sites.

“As a performer and producer, it is exciting to help bring this festival to the north coast,” said Mueller. “The collaboration between Fly Me To The Moon and CBAA has allowed us to bring some of Oregon’s top-tier artists to the coast, and to provide support for these two great organizations." https://www.cannonbeacharts.org/music-festival.

