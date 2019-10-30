Bigtime Expansions for Two Central Oregon Coast Lodgings: Lincoln City, Newport

Published 10/30/2019 at 10:43 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Two lodgings on the central Oregon coast are expanding – one with a million-dollar remodel and the other building its roster of rentals.

Both are related: the Coho Oceanfront Lodge in Lincoln City and the Nye Beach Condos & Cottages vacation rentals biz in Newport are owned by the same group.

In Lincoln City, the longtime central Oregon coast favorite the Coho Oceanfront Lodge recently completed a multi-million-dollar expansion that includes a spacious front lobby, enhanced fire pit area, new oceanfront suites, and a remodeled breakfast room. The expansion and renovation was led by VIP Hospitality Group along with Denny Han as the project architect, and PDG Construction Services as the project general contractor. Yet another new feature: this renovation has made the entire building is accessible by elevator.

The facelift of the lobby brings an eclectic, casual mid-century modern beach vibe that has now doubled in size. Guests are greeted by freshly brewed coffee by Portland Roasting Company, as well as filtered ice water in the inviting space. Returning soon to the hotel will be its weekly guest social featuring local wines, craft beers, and hors d’oeuvres.

A new communal fire pit area is majestically positioned directly on the ocean-facing side, providing unobstructed, amazing panoramic views of the Pacific Coastline and Cascade Head. The Coho was already quite famous for this amenity but now has an improved atmosphere, featuring multiple seating areas, an LED-lit stairwell and a glass facade. An ADA accessible fire pit is located at the top of the cliff.

The newly renovated breakfast area, designed with the whole family in mind, now includes a large communal table. Fresh fruit, pastries, eggs, sausage, waffles, and fresh-to-order smoothies with natural seasonal ingredients will soon be available.

This rebuild also includes four new oceanfront suites. The rooms feature oversized soaking tubs with sunset views, a gas fireplace, luxurious bathroom, sitting area, and embroidered bathrobes for guests to use.

Something people have always loved about the Coho Oceanfront Lodge remains, however: it still offers select pet-friendly units.

For more information or to book a stay at The Coho Oceanfront Lodge in Lincoln City, Oregon, call 1-800-848-7006 or visit https://www.thecoholodge.com/.





The Coho Oceanfront Lodge is owned and managed by the VIP Hospitality Group, which also oversees multiple other hotels, including the Oregon coast’s Inn at Wecoma in Lincoln City, and Nye Beach Condos & Cottages and Inn at Nye Beach in Newport. VIP also manages EVEN Hotel Eugene in Eugene, Oregon; The Majestic Inn and Spa in Anacortes, Washington; and the Saratoga Inn in Langley, Washington; Learn more about VIP Hospitality Group at http://www.viphgroup.com.

In Newport, the group’s Nye Beach Condos & Cottages vacation rental business has been slowly expanding in recent months, adding on not just the condos next door to its Inn at Nye Beach property but also a few comely little cottages with a sometimes historic vibe.

Recently, it’s gone under a rebrand, said revenue manager Stephen Davis.

“The rebrand was necessary as we are looking to further expand this portion of our business to encapsulate more than just condos,” he said. “We have increased the number of cottages we work with and our goal is to continue to gain more VRDs (vacation rental dwellings) in the Newport area.”

A unique feature of their vacation rental roster is that guests have 24-hour access to services and staff from the Inn at Nye Beach hotel. 729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. Website here.

