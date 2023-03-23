Newport Events Show How to Eat from the Beaches, Explore Oregon Coast Tidepools

Published 03/23/23 at 6:40 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Ever looked down at some of the beach goo that lies around Oregon coast tidepools and thought, “hmmmm.....that looks delicious?” (Above: tidepools at Yachats. All photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Chances are... probably not. Who wants to eat off the beach floor?

It turns out making dinner from seaweed and other beach bits is a thing – and can be a gourmet thing.

So in that spirit, the Newport Recreation Center turns its attention outward, to some of the area's coolest beaches for a foodie lesson. Their popular Low Tide Learning events and really popular Seaweed Foraging Classes add some tidepool excursions in April, allowing to not just see the fun 'n funky sea life and denizens of the intertidal zones but maybe even chomp on various seaweeds (no, you won't be taking stuff out of tidepools).



Oregon Coast Beach Connection

There are a surprising amount of things on beaches and rocky areas that are edible.

Low Tide Learning this seasons takes you to Seal Rock State Park, where you'll spend about two hours exploring and tasting.

“Seal Rock has a wide variety of seaweeds so it’s a great spot for this class,” says Jenni Remillard, Recreation Program Specialist. “We will have the opportunity to taste seaweeds right out of the tidepools, but don’t worry, I’ll have mints if you need a palate cleanse.”



Barnacle - Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Also on the potential menu are mussels and barnacles, along with other edible critters nearby. These will be further delved into by the class.

During COVID, these much beloved classes were forced to take a break, and this is their first time back in three years. To kick off a new season of learning (and noshing), the Rec Center adds a new activity: a tidepool excursion to Neptune State Park down by Yachats. This unique and almost-labyrinth-like beach is about 40 miles south of Newport and has abundant tidepools. It lies just over the Lane County line.

On that day – May 13 – you'll get to encounter one of the biggest low tides of the year at -2 feet.



Seal Rock

“I wanted to take people to Neptune because besides it being a beautiful place, it’s pretty accessible,” said Remillard. “There are a few rocks at the end of the trail to the beach, but most of the tidepool viewing is possible from the sand so we avoid walking over a lot of slippery rocks.”

Both Low Tide Learning and the Neptune Tidepool Excursion will have a shuttle available for those who don’t want to hassle with parking or driving.

Low Tide Learning

April 12, 11am – 1pm

May 10, 9:30am – 11:30am

May 13, 1pm – 3pm

Tidepool Excursion to Neptune State Park

June 7th, 8:45am – 11:15am (meet at Rec Center at 7:45, shuttle leaves at 8)

For more information, contact Remillard at j.remillard@newportoregon.gov or at 541 265 4859 or register on the Rec Center website under Special Events – Outdoor/Nature https://secure.rec1.com/OR/newport-or/catalog

Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW















Neptune Beach

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted