Fort Stevens Brings New Music Fest to Oregon Coast with Disc Golf, Microbrews

Published 06/07/22 at 5:45 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Warrenton, Oregon) – The end of summer will sizzle up on the north Oregon coast with something brand new, engaging and truly helpful to a historic cause. The First Annual Summer's End Festival is now a go at Fort Stevens near Astoria, featuring live music, local beers and gobs of historical fun, taking place September 3 and 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It also hosts a disc golf tournament. (Photo of Fort Stevens Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The first-of-a-kind event is about raising funds for the continued restoration work on the Fort Stevens Guardhouse.

“Plans are being made to restore the 1911 Fort Stevens Guardhouse to its former self,” said the Friends of Fort Stevens. “Funding consists of grants developed by the Friends Of Old Fort Stevens, fundraisers such as this Labor Day weekend’s Summer's End Concert, and a major investment by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.”



Guardhouse early in the century (courtesy Fort Stevens)

The group said the Guardhouse will be utilized for museum displays, interpretation of the history of Fort Stevens, as well as much-needed work space.

Fort Stevens' disc golf course comes with 23 holes, guiding players along the Columbia River and through historic, dramatic gun batteries. Along the way, interpretive signs are posted at each tee pad to fill you on the history of this beloved north Oregon coast landmark.

There are some new course designs added as of late as well.

Tickets are $20 on the day, $17 each via pre-sale. Parking and other items like drink tokens are extra. You can purchase them at this link.

Saturday, September 3 Schedule:

1 pm -3 pm Brownsmead Flats from the north Oregon coast.

3 pm – 5 pm Unleashed

5 - 6 pm Roostipher

6 pm - 7 pm, Barney Nine Fingers and his band. An Oregon coast and Washington coast favorite with a breezy, blues-laden rock 'n roll.

7 – 9 pm The Out-Patientz is a cover band many along much of the Oregon coast will recognize.

Sunday, September 4th Schedule:

1 pm – 3 pm Jacquie Roar, a powerful singer from northern Oregon.

3 pm - 4 pm Jared Dustin Griffin

4 pm – 5 pm Adams & Costello, performing indie rock they have frequently been booked on the Oregon coast.

5 pm – 7 pm Wil Kinky Trio

7 pm – 9 pm Lace + Thorn

See the Friends of Fort Stevens website or call 503-861-2000.

Hotels in Astoria - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW





















The Guardhouse in recent years







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted