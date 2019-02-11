Park Closure at Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast; Central Coast Holidays with History

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 11/02/2019 at 7:23 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – The holidays come riding in on a wave of historical fun in Lincoln City later this month, while another favorite Oregon coast park gets shut down for a few days this week in Cannon Beach.

In Cannon Beach, Ecola State Park will be closed November 4 - 8 while crews work along the park’s entrance road to remove hazard trees. The park will reopen November 9.

Park rangers have identified several hazard trees - dead, diseased or unstable trees that pose a safety risk to people or structures - on Ecola State Park Road. Rangers will be working with crews from Oregon Department of Corrections to safely remove the trees throughout the week.

Bo Ensign, park ranger supervisor, says hazard tree removal is a routine project during the fall and winter.

Learn more about hazard trees on the U.S. Forest Service website. Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat

Visitors to the north Oregon coast next week are encouraged to explore other nearby state parks: Oswald West State Park, Arcadia Beach State Recreation Site and Hug Point State Recreation Site. - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

Down on the central Oregon coast, in Lincoln City, the North Lincoln County Historical Museum erupts with holiday cheer as it hosts its Holiday Craft Bazaar. This beachy bit of yuletide happens Friday and Saturday, November 15th and 16th, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. both days.

The museum’s craft bazaar will feature many different vendors with a wide variety of different handmade items, including, handmade cards, hand-painted scarves, alcohol ink tiles, crocheted hats, jewelry, variety of handmade ornaments, wreaths, sea shell seahorses, turtles, starfish, octopi and handmade soaps, just to name a few. Support local art and stock up with some wonderful handmade gifts for the upcoming holidays.

The North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 SW Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-6614. Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours

Park Closure at Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast; Central Coast Holidays with Hi...
