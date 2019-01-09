Fave N. Oregon Coast Spot at Cannon Beach To Be Closed for Ten Weeks

Published 09/01/2019 at 5:43 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Sometime in late Sept or early October, one favorite north Oregon coast beach will be cut off from access.

Officials from Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) say one section of the road going into Ecola State Park in Cannon Beach will be closed down for repairs for about ten weeks, starting as early as September 23. The segment to be shut down is about 1.5 miles of Ecola State Park Road, right next to the entrance of Indian Beach – effectively closing off that access for those ten weeks.

A bridge construction project at Canyon Creek will get underway soon, requiring the road closure. OPRD said there is no other road access to Indian Beach’s day-use area.

It is an immensely popular surfing spot on the Oregon coast.

While road access to Ecola Point and other parts of the park will be open, visitors may periodically encounter other temporary road closures as construction equipment is moved and the project progresses.



The road closures will not affect hiking into the area, although some trails are impacted by other natural events.

“Hikers can still access Indian Beach from the north via the Tillamook Head Trail during the closure,” OPRD said. “Trail access from the south is closed, due to a wash out in spring 2017 that is still being repaired.”

Construction crews will be doing extensive work to the bridge area at Canyon Creek: a flood in 2015 severely damaged it and the road going into Indian Beach Day-use Area. The entire creek drainage was impacted which caused the road to fail at the time. A temporary culvert was installed until a permanent solution could be worked out. The current project entails removing that culvert and building a new bridge over the creek.

OPRD had to work in concert with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) on the solution, as Canyon Creek is a designated fish-bearing stream. A bridge is the best option for fish passage, as well as a better long-term repair to withstand future flooding. ODFW has approved the new bridge plans.

While OPRD estimates the cost of the project at half a million dollars, final costs have not yet been determined. Project bidding is still open and closes on September 10. The costs to build the bridge are eligible for a 75% Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursement because the flooding was declared a disaster.

More about the park is at the virtual tour of Cannon Beach.

























