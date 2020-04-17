Celebrating Earth Day With the Oregon Coast - Virtually

Published 04/17/2020 at 6:54 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Normally, celebrations would be getting underway right now along the Oregon coast for Earth Day, especially in Cannon Beach, where the town has always celebrated for over a week.

This year, however, is much different, but it’s still cause for a kind of celebration on the central Oregon coast as it’s the 50th year of Earth Day. The central coast’s Mid Coast Watershed Council (MCWC) will go with a digital celebration that everyone can join in on. Held on April 22, it will feature musicians, elected officials and other environmental groups.

“When working to restore watersheds or other take other environmental actions, it is often said that every day is Earth Day,” the MCWC said. “However, this year's Earth Day is certainly unique from all other 364 days of the year, as it is the 50th Anniversary, and we're going virtual.

The Citizens’ Climate Lobby – Newport group and 350 Oregon Central Coast are sponsoring a virtual video/audio public event coming live to your home or office to celebrate.

“MCWC will be joining the mix, and we hope you do too,” the group said.

The event will be held on Earth Day, April 22nd from 7:00 to 9:30 pm on the Zoom video conference platform. It will feature 22 local musicians, elected officials, and environmental/nonprofit organizations, including MCWC's Public At-Large Board Member, Mike Broili, and Restoration Program Assistant, Ari Blatt. To see the full list of all the presenters, click on this link.

Individuals do not need to have special equipment if they have a web browser. All that they have to do is to click on the Zoom link below. Zoom apps can also be downloaded from your smartphone. A person can also just listen to the presentation with a phone. For any other questions about the event, please contact Martin Desmond at cclnewport@gmail.com.

Topic: 50th Year Earth Day Celebration - Lincoln County – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 22nd.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/97202954094



Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +13462487799,,97202954094# or +16699009128,,97202954094#

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 312 626

Webinar ID: 972 0295 4094 (More Oregon Coast below)























