Cannon Beach Event: Did Francis Drake Land on Central Oregon Coast?

Published 05/05/2019 at 5:13 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Sir Francis Drake and his ship the Golden Hind made an historic voyage in 1579, in some ways discovering the west coast of the United States - or at least California’s shoreline. But did he make as far as the Oregon coast? Did he perhaps make landfall here? (Above: an historical photo of Whale Cove, Depoe Bay).

A talk at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum takes a look at that idea on Thursday, May 16 at 4 p.m. There are many questions about Sir Francis Drake and how far north he really came. Melissa Darby will endeavor to unravel the mysteries and misinformation surrounding Sir Francis Drake and his famous circumnavigation of the world.

Darby’s talk will focus on their forced landing in the summer of 1579 and information she has gathered while writing her book, “Thunder Go North, The Hunt for Sir Francis Drake Fair and Good Bay.”

The Golden Hind was leaking, and Sir Francis Drake and his crew were in peril. They searched the coast and found what they called ‘Fair and Good Bay’ with a protected beach so they could lay the ship completely on her sides to get to the leak. There are some theories this was the central Oregon coast – at what is now Whale Cove at Depoe Bay. Darby will share compelling information about why she thinks this bay may indeed have been in Oregon.

Darby is an anthropologist and an archaeologist with over thirty years experience in the field. She can speak on the ethnobiology of the people of the Lower Columbia, the theory relating to Sir Francis Drake landing in Oregon, architecture of the Northwest Coast People including Kalapuya, Oregon Coast and Chinookan peoples, and on a skillet possibly from the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Her presentations incorporate old photographs, maps, drawings and splendid animation.



Seating and parking for this event is limited and thus the history advises to arrive early. Take advantage of this opportunity to visit the museum and check out their latest exhibits – including an engaging exhibit on the shipwrecks of the Oregon coast.

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals has sponsored this event - a locally owned and operated property management company located just a block away from the museum.

The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum hosts a series of off-season lectures on various topics from astrophysics to Sir Francis Drake – even the occasional concert. The museum is located in mid-town Cannon Beach and is a private non-profit that doesn’t receive city, federal or state funding. Admission to the museum is donation based because they believe history should be accessible to all, no matter financial status. The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is open Wednesday through Monday, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.



The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum also features the history of Cannon Beach and Arch Cape, a longhouse replica, tide pool exhibit, and the cannon that Cannon Beach is named for. For more information visit www.cbhistory.org, on Facebook or call 503-436-9301. More on the museum and Cannon Beach below: Lodging in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

