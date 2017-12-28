N. Oregon Coast Biz Named Best Fan Favorite Destination

(Wheeler, Oregon) – A host of accolades for the north Oregon coast's region of Tillamook County lately, as well as for a handful of others on or near the beaches. Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and Marina in Wheeler snagged the number one spot in the 100 Best Fan Favorite Destinations in Oregon List for 2018, which was compiled by MEDIAmerica, the publishers of Oregon Businesses Magazine and the well-known 100 Best Companies to Work for in Oregon survey.

The company also named Tillamook County's Kelly’s Brighton Marina, Inn at Cape Kiwanda, and Blue Heron French Cheese Company in the top 100.

Also in the mix was River Inn at Seaside, the Tolovana Inn at Cannon Beach, and ground-breaking Oregon wine business Sokkol Blosser Winery near the Oregon Coast Range, which helped open up the state's wine-making industry back in the '70s.

The awards were based on more than 38,000 customer reviews found on TripAdvisor, Google, Yelp and other review sites. Scores were tallied and combined to determine the level of travelers’ overall satisfaction. The scores were then ranked to create the 100 Best Fan-Favorites Destinations list. (See the whole list).

“To have one of the county’s lodging properties earn number one status in just the second year of this ranking is terrific,” said Nan Devlin, tourism director for Visit Tillamook Coast, the county’s tourism organization. “Martha Taylor, co-owner and innkeeper, who purchased the lodge this last spring, deserves a big round of applause for creating a wonderful visitor experience in Wheeler.”

The top 100 destinations will be charted on a map for visitors and residents to use as a guide for traveling the state. A total of 75,000 statewide maps will be distributed in 2018 at most of the state’s entry points and visitor centers.

Online reviews are the new word of mouth, said Devlin. Studies show that 85% percent of travelers will first read up to 10 online reviews before making a choice for dining, lodging and even shopping.

“That’s why paying attention to online reviews is so important for tourism businesses,” said Devlin.

Visit Tillamook Coast was also on the receiving end of a prestigious accolade. The north Oregon coast tourism entity was recently awarded Outstanding Oregon Visitor Guide by the Oregon Tourism Commission (dba Travel Oregon) at the recent 2017 Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Salem. The annual awards ceremony recognizes people and organizations across the state that go the extra mile to enhance the travel and tourism industry in Oregon. Order your copy at www.tillamookcoast.com/gettheguide.

