Depoe Bay's Otter Crest Loop in Video, Images: Startlingly Cool Oregon Coast

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – In that wild, almost dizzying stretch of forestland, soaring ocean vistas and twisting, turning roadway between Depoe Bay and Newport sits a bit of a secret. This part of the central Oregon coast gets especially fast-paced, as you’re forced to zip along Highway 101 at fairly high speeds and pay attention to the ambling road, so loads of sights go by unnoticed. (Above: the secret cliffs found along Otter Crest Loop Road's lane cut-off point).

One of these is likely Otter Crest Loop Road, a truly singular stretch of Oregon coastline that is part secret and all eye-popping along just about every inch. It’s also an oddity because it’s approximately a mile or two that is one-way only: you can’t go anywhere but south along this tiny stretch of road. That’s because about 20 years ago chunks of it fell apart, and the only means to make it truly usable again was to make it one way. They had to get rid of the other lane.

Now, it’s part of the Oregon Coast Trail as well, with a decently-sized lane set aside for bikers and walkers trekking between Depoe Bay and Newport.

It all starts at Rodea Point, which is where Otter Crest Loop Road meets up with Highway 101. This is a stunning spot all its own and quite under appreciated. In anything but extremely calm weather the waves do some funky stunts.





You also shortly arrive at the Ben Jones Bridge area, a unique viewpoint that overlooks a tiny cove.

Head south and it’s still two lanes for about a quarter mile, until you come to a bend that narrows the road considerably and it all squeezes into one lane. From here, the twisty roadway gives way to soaring trees that provide glimpses into plunging cliffs and dramatic shapes. It’s lush and green here, almost mystically so.





A little secret: at that initial bend there’s a gravel pullout. Below the guardrails lies a hidden hiking path that ducks into deep, dark forest rather abruptly and then brings you out onto an awe-inspiring set of cliffs. There’s almost never anyone here, and whales are known to sometimes come quite close. Thanks to the silence of this spot, you can easily hear them fire off their blowholes.

It’s a quick plunge, however, so don’t take kids.

Wander along the roadway, gawk at the rolling hills and cliffs covered in greens, and pull over every once in awhile to take it all in.





Within a few minutes you come to Cape Foulweather, where you're some 500 feet above it all. From here, you can gaze down at the Devil's Punchbowl and Otter Rock from an aerial point of view, or check out the jagged basalt rock formations that you couldn't see from the road before. That includes some startling, enormous sea caves.

