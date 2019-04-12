Depoe Bay Celebrates Filming of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest on Oregon Coast

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Back in the 1970s, a seminal film was made on the Oregon coast and in Salem: One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Now, nearly 50 years later, Depoe Bay and the state agency Oregon Film will commemorate the town’s contribution to the quirky flick on December 19, as a sign that’s part of the Oregon Film Trail will be unveiled.

The Depoe Bay Chamber will be hosting the event at 4 p.m. between dock 1 and 2 in the tiny town, with a reception following at Dockside Charters on the harbor.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest was shot here in 1975. The sign will mark the filming location along with a few facts and anecdotes about the film as well as a reference to other movies shot close by.





The Depoe Bay harbor was featured prominently in the film when Jack Nicholson’s character, Randle “Mac” McMurphy, staged an escape from the mental hospital and led his fellow patients to the harbor where they commandeered a fishing boat and took it out for a day’s fishing. Dockside Charters provided the boat for the film at the time.

This newest sign on the trail comes on the heels of two others relating to the same film that were installed in Salem last month: one at the Oregon State hospital and the other at the Department of Correction’s “Dome Building.” Visitors to Depoe Bay will be able to stand next to the sign and see the picturesque harbor in front of them. This sign is a collaborative partnership between the Oregon Film Office (partnered with the Oregon Made Creative Foundation) and the Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce and has been funded in part by a grant from Travel Oregon. Additional funding came from the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.

Dating back to 1909, Oregon has a rich and interesting film history with over 450 feature films & television shows that have utilized thousands of locations around the state for a wide variety of production backdrops. Today, Oregon continues to be a destination for creative media producers from around the world. From Emmy winning television productions to Oscar nominated feature films, world-class animated films to award-winning interactive games - Oregon is a brand unto itself.

Oregon Film, in partnership with the Oregon Made Creative Foundation, created the Oregon Film Trail featuring signage located at strategic points around the state. The creation of the Trail aims to strengthen the correlation between the film/TV industry, economic development, and tourism as well as celebrating unique Oregon locations that are iconic in their own right.

Depoe Bay Chamber Executive Director Laura Furgurson said she is very excited about this partnership with the Governor’s Office of Film and TV.

“Depoe Bay is honored to be a part of the Oregon Film Trail and we know our residents and visitors will enjoy sharing these fun film memories with their families and friends,” she said. “We’re looking forward to additional efforts to commemorate other filming in our community.”

The Oregon coast has been a mecca for fans of other movies filmed here, such as Twilight, Point Break, The Goonies, Kindergarten Cop, Sometimes a Great Notion, Free Willy and Short Circuit. Some of these already have signs for the trail, including: Gleneden Beach, Ecola State Park (2 locations), Astoria and the Hammond Marina in Warrenton. Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours



















