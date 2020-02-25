Depoe Bay's Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint and Secrets: Oregon Coast Video Wanderings

Published 02/25/2020 at 1:28 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) - On the central Oregon coast, one wonder stands out in some unique ways. Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint isn’t just a Mecca for wondrous sights and sites, it’s a lot bigger than it looks. Everyone knows the headland that’s the center of attention (and there’s more to that than meets the eye as well), but there are other parts to this outstanding promontory.

Second-most well known is the tiny gravel patch a tad north of the headland and Depoe Bay, where you duck in and out of traffic at serious peril but the finds are magnificent. A complete secret, however, is the small chunk of the Oregon Coast Trail traipsing just past the old boiler that gave the spot its moniker, as well as an entrance to a secret beach.

Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint hosts a variety of comfy amenities and jaw-dropping moments, where tidal melee is an ongoing show and constant companion, and where picnic benches allow you to sit in the midst of the misty splendor. There’s also decent restrooms and a lawn for letting your fur baby run around a bit.

The absolute western tip and the northern face looking out over the bay are the scenic highlights, but that southern face (where the fence awkwardly trails alongside the exit roadway) is sometimes the serious peak of fun. Here, waves go crazy and chaotic but not as well noticed, and it’s entirely possible this side puts on a better show at times.

Boiler Bay Video Exploration



Head to that crusty gravel patch and you’ll find an awkward and rather dangerous path down to the small cove – really only traversable when it’s dry and at extremely calm conditions. Mid summer to early fall is the best times for this, but do NOT attempt when it’s stormy. People have died doing that.





If conditions allow entrance and there’s an extreme low tide, you could get lucky and get close to that old boiler from the J. Marhoffer that quite literally crashed and burned here 100 years ago. Actually, it burned first and then crashed.





From this patch, if you look around you’ll see a sign for the Oregon Coast Trail. This takes you into a forest primeval with a striking opening in the bushes close to the boiler. Unfortunately, it’s the only viewpoint along this stellar walk, which takes you about a mile to Fogarty Beach, and all within earshot of the waves.





However, for your own true pirate experience, there’s a muddy and uneasy path darting down to a secret beach from near the entrance to the trail. Once down there, there’s nary another soul and it feels like you may soon discover a treasure – although the large cobblestones are uncomfortable for walking. If you’ve ever stood on that northern face of the headland state park and looked at the craggy cove across the way, wondering what’s there – this is your answer. Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours









