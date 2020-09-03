Depoe Bay Night Curiosities: Wild Sights of Nocturnal Oregon Coast

Published 03/09/2020 at 1:38 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – All those eye-catching, beautiful sites along the Oregon coast take on a whole new feel and look after dark. You’re used to them by day, with the blue skies (or perhaps gray) and all those mesmerizing waves on sand or rocky ledge. But when the night comes, it’s something truly different, like an alternate universe version of these cajoling shores.

Especially around the Depoe Bay area, the night can be really intoxicating. It adds whole new dimensions to this otherworldly dimension, however, to have a camera that will take long exposures at night. Then and only then do you get to see everything that’s going on as the mechanical eye sees things us humans don’t.

Case in point: the famed seawall at Depoe Bay. Even without the camera, the feel of the place is awe-inspiring. Let your eyes adjust and those small monsters of wave after wave become clearer. The sound of it all fills your soul. Then if those fishing boats are out there, they’re amazing to watch as their glow shifts from smaller to larger, depending on their angle.





The camera sees the street lamps cast an eerie, orange glow on things. The undulating sea becomes a blurry mist. And the moon, if there, can change the shade of the sky in interesting ways, making it look like a strange tone of blue sky.

Rodea Point just south of Depoe Bay is a vibrant Oregon coast wonder in a lot of ways. Here, the breakers are chaotic and antsy most of the time: it takes extremely calm conditions to pull the drama out. At night, that surf is especially tingle-inducing to watch when it fires up some 20 feet in the air, then lands with a remarkable wallop sound. In this photo above, you see those large waves reduced to a median by the long exposure.

In this shot above, you get a glimpse of the power of those waves. This look comes from a lot of heavy surf all blurred together over a period of 60 seconds or so.





Farther down the road, the Devil’s Punchbowl turns especially out-of-this-world. The heavy surf of the area is one surreal new plane, while the sandstone structure itself looks like something on the moon.

For even more astounding sights, one of the central Oregon coast’s favorite spots in general is Cape Foulweather, where there’s not a bad view in any kind of weather from this 500-foot-high beauty made from layers and layers of lava flows. At night, however, the stars are a heady layer of twinkling magic – if they’re out, of course.





Even more amazing can be that soaring spot under moonlight, where our nearest stellar neighbor casts a glow and reflection that is absolutely stunning, even jaw-dropping.

Other Amazing Night Views of Depoe Bay from Inside:

An Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous, Depoe Bay.Two oceanfront suites for a romantic getaway: Vacation Rental package or a Bed and Breakfast Package, you get to choose. Private deck, private outdoor entrance. Large outdoor deck / garden area, wood fire pit, Adirondack chairs. Suites come with elegant antiques, gas fireplace, fridge, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, WiFi, cozy robes, satellite TV, DVD, and binoculars to watch the whales. 147 N. Highway 101. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-3455. Website here.

Keystone Vacation Rentals. Luxury oceanfront condos in Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. Beachfront or up high at whale watching vantage points. Often w/ private hot tubs, wi-fi, access to indoor pools and even a theater. Most sleep four. Other highlights include gourmet kitchens, river rock fireplace, plasma TV, washers and dryers, fitness center, pool table, beach patio, BBQ, covered parking, massage chair. Some have access to a conference room. Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. (503) 443-1414). www.KeystoneVacationsOregon.com

A1 Beach Rentals, Depoe Bay. Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers. Lincoln City,

Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted