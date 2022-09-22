Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Event Dives Into Crabs of N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay

Published 09/22/22 at 5:50 PM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Event Dives Into Crabs of N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay

(Netarts, Oregon) – Along the Three Capes Route of the north Oregon coast, where Cape Lookout, Cape Kiwanda and Cape Meares beckon, there's a whole lotta crabbin' goin' on. Especially in Netarts Bay and its surrounding waters, where it's the home to a number of different crab species. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The outdoors and conservation group Netarts Bay WEBS knows much about this.

“It is likely you have encountered these animals - scurrying for cover after lifting a rock, in a crab pot you set in the bay, or perhaps just remnant shells on the beach,” the group said in a press release. “Have you ever wondered - How many different crabs are there? What do they eat? Why are there so many shells on the beach and are they dying off?”

To answer that, Netarts Bay WEBS is putting together an online program that you can watch live on Sunday, September 25, called “Deeper Dive: Crabs of Netarts Bay and the Surrounding Area.”


Crabs molting, photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium

Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS board member and biologist, Jim Young, will cover crab anatomy, life history, the process of molting, reproduction, diet, and more. WEBS told Oregon Coast Beach Connection that Young, a retired marine biologist, has put together a “wonderful, illustrative presentation that will be hosted via Zoom.”

So, who should attend?

Mostly, anyone with curiosity about this part of the north Oregon coast. But WEBS suggests people working in the local outdoors or tourism industry would benefit, along with educators and other agency partners with WEBS.

“This training session will provide great information for volunteers and partners helping with bay-related WEBS events, assisting on our various school field trips, or for anyone just looking to enhance their knowledge of the local area,” WEBS said. “There is no volunteer requirement for participating in these training sessions.”

How to watch and register link here.

