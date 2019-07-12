New Oregon Coast Tradition Lights Up a Lincoln City Dock

Published 12/07/2019 at 5:35 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A new tradition on the central Oregon coast has a part of Lincoln City all aglow. This year, the town’s historic Taft district is showing its holiday spirit in an especially vibrant, coastie manner: the renovated dock at Taft is lit up by a festive display. They call it “deck the dock,” and it continues through January 5.

The dock lighting marks the beginning of an expanding array of winter holiday experiences in Lincoln City. During long, winter nights, the dock acts as a beacon, inviting people to explore the historic Bayfront area. Indeed it succeeds: one of the central Oregon coast’s more romantic and ethereal spots at night just became more so.

Opening ceremonies for the new attraction was like a who’s who of fun happ’s in the central Oregon coast town.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with their Lincoln City helpers, hosted an official lighting ceremony on December 2. Pixies from Pixiefest filled in for Santa’s elves. Pixiefest is a family-friendly celebration of the beloved Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland conducted by the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City, June 27-28, 2020.





Also in attendance was the spooky crew from Haunted Taft and A Tour to Die For, including Bigfoot, Ghostie and pirates. Haunted Taft is a spine-chilling walking tour of the Historic Taft District in Lincoln City featuring ghost stories and local lore and A Tour To Die For is a lantern tour of Taft Pioneer Cemetery where you meet the residents buried there. Both tours take place in October with Haunted Taft full moon events throughout the year.

The lighting of the Taft Dock is a partnership between Lincoln City Parks & Recreation and Explore Lincoln City.

“We’re already brainstorming how to make it even bigger and better every year,” said Jeanne Sprague, Lincoln City Parks & Recreation Director.

You’ll want to check out this wonder-filled display before it disappears. For more information, contact Explore Lincoln City at 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com. Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours

