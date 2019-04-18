Debris Art Project Tours Oregon Coast; Free Fishing Day in Hebo

Published 04/18/2019 at 12:43 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – If you like fishing for free or art made from chunks of stuff found on the beaches, this is the month for you on the Oregon coast. One spot near Pacific City gives you a day of free fishing while an intriguing way of dealing with marine debris makes its rounds. (Above: part of the Washed Ashore Project).

Just a ways inland from the beaches of the north Oregon coast, Hebo Lake will provide some free fishing this week.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife invites new anglers to take part in its Family Fishing Event Saturday, April 20 at Hebo Lake from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free, and ODFW staff and volunteers will be on hand to assist youngsters who want to learn how to fish.

The lake will be stocked with over 2,500 rainbow trout just prior to the event.

ODFW will provide equipment including rods, reels and bait for use during the event if needed. Angling Education Instructors and volunteers will be present to answer questions and offer assistance to less experienced anglers.

“This is an excellent opportunity for anyone to discover fishing, or get reacquainted if they have been away from the sport for a while,” said Ron Rehn, STEP biologist for ODFW’s North Coast Watershed.

Under Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations, anglers ages 11 and under can fish for free while those 12-17 will need to have a juvenile license ($10). Adults also need a fishing license. All other fishing regulations (such as bag limits) continue to apply during this event.

Hebo Lake is a 2-acre lake located 3 ½ miles east of the Hebo Ranger Station on the Hebo Mountain Road. From Hebo, take Hwy. 22 ¼ mile east, then turn left onto Forest Road 14. The U.S. Forest Service, which manages the lake and campground, will waive the $5 day use fee during this event. Overnight camping fees will continue to apply.

Around the Oregon coast, a particularly “grimy” ocean-oriented art project is making a tour in various towns, from Brookings to Seaside.

The Washed Ashore art project is made of marine debris – and everyone is wondering “How’d they do that?” That question will be answered throughout May as a variety of shows are put on in Seaside, Bay City, Yachats, Gleneden Beach and Brookings.

It’s called Art to Save The Sea, and the first two happen May 6th 5:30 -7:30 pm at the Bay City Art Center and May 7th 5:30 – 7:30 pm at Seaside Brewing. Attendees of these gatherings will learn the process behind these masterpieces and see a visual presentation by John Tannous, Executive Director of Washed Ashore which explains everything.

Over the next two years several large pieces of public art will be created and sighted in various communities on the Central and Northern Oregon Coast. Communities interested in securing such a piece of public art should attend and inquire about the siting process.

After learning about the unique process Washed Ashore has championed, interested artists and community organizers can apply for a multi-week artist residency in Bandon to dive deeper into their process and support the creation of future pieces of public art from marine debris.

Other Showings:

May 16th 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm (Yachats), Yachats Commons Building 441 Hwy 101 N, Yachats, Oregon.

May 17th 5:30 pm -7:30 pm (Gleneden Beach), Eden Hall 6675 Gleneden Beach Loop Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

May 21st 5:30 pm -7:30 pm (Brookings), Crissey Field State Recreation Site US 101, Brookings, Oregon.

Some scholarships and living stipends are available by the generous support of the Oregon Coast Visitors Association and Travel Oregon.

Entire Event Schedule & RSVP Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-to-save-the-sea-discover-washed-ashore-and-do-more-tickets-60037658252

