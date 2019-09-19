Dark and Stormy Nights Return to Central Oregon Coast, Lincoln City

Published 09/19/2019 at 3:33 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – October will be a month of mysteries in the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City. The Dark and Stormy Nights series of appearances by mystery writers returns again, the 16th year for this event that’s filled with fascinating personalities and spine-chilling tales. It all takes places at the Driftwood Public Library at 4 p.m. each Thursday in October., starting October 3.

Fifteen years ago, Driftwood teamed with the late Marcy Taylor to bring Northwest mystery writers to the Oregon coast. That first year was so successful that the series has continued every October, with only one break while the library was closed for its renovation in the autumn and early winter of 2009. The series has expanded to include writers from other genres, including science fiction, fantasy, and horror, sometimes all mashed together.

Dana Haynes will be returning to open this year’s series on October 3rd. Dana is the author of the new mystery/thriller novel, St. Nicholas Salvage and Wrecking.





Haynes has spent 25 years in Oregon newspaper newsrooms, split between weeklies and dailies. He currently serves as managing editor of the Portland Tribune and several associated newspapers. He has won awards as a reporter, columnist and editor. A native of the Pacific Northwest, he also served as spokesman and speechwriter for the mayor of Portland. He lives in Portland with his wife Katy King.

The series continues on October 10th with a visit from Christa Yelich-Koth. Christa’s most recent book is The Jade Castle, the first book in the Land of Iyah cycle. It was published earlier this summer. Christa comes from a varied educational background, from Spanish Immersion primary school, to vocal music at an arts high school (where she learned classical music and opera), to a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. She’s always had a love for working with animals and found herself most interested in marine biology and entomology. She has published five novels to date, as well as a graphic novel and a comic book series. She has also worked as a professional editor for many years and has been fortunate to work with several bestselling writers, both in the US and Internationally. Christa currently resides on the Oregon coast.

On October 17th, the library welcomes Valerie Davisson. Valerie published the fourth book in her Logan McKenna series last November. Having grown up all over the world, including in Italy, Germany, and Japan, she eventually earned her Master’s degree in Anthropology from UC Irvine. She has taught Cultural Anthropology and 6th graders in Southern California, and it was while teaching that she started writing the first two Logan McKenna books. She is the mother of two grown sons, and currently resides with her husband John in their dream cottage in the middle of an old-growth forest on the Oregon coast, five minutes from the Pacific, with their dog Finn.



Alexandra Mason will join the fun on October 24th. Mason has lived a life devoted to reading, writing, teaching, and publishing. As a Shakespeare scholar, she wrote one of the first essays to focus on the language of Ophelia (rather than of Hamlet); and she helped bring to critical light the first woman playwright in England, Elizabeth Cary. After a full academic career as a professor and a dean, Mason is author of five books, two of them volumes of poems (Poems along the Way and Lost and Found) and one a novel (The Lighthouse Ghost of Yaquina Bay). Critics have called this narrative "the Mother of all Ghost Stories!" and it is sold at lighthouses nationwide. With the Tuesday Writers of Waldport, she has been working on memoirs and a sci-fi fantasy novel called Shakespeare’s Pipe. Her study of economic metaphor is soon to be released in a revised and expanded second edition, Shakespeare’s Money Talks. For years she traveled through the Pacific Northwest giving a Chautauqua called "My Shakespeare." Chapters from her memoir appear as separate essays in recent issues of Groundwaters, an annual Oregon anthology. She lives in the perfect spot overlooking the sea on the central Oregon coast.

The series wraps up on October 31 with a visit from Caitlin Starling. Equipped with an anthropology degree and an unhealthy interest in the dark and macabre, Caitlin writes horror-tinged speculative fiction of all flavors. Her first novel, The Luminous Dead, published this past Spring, tells the story of a caver on a foreign planet who finds herself trapped, with only her wits and the unreliable voice on her radio to help her back to the surface. Caitlin also works in narrative design for interactive theater and games, and has been paid to design body parts. She’s always on the lookout for new ways to inflict insomnia. She lives, writes, and wrangles spreadsheets near Portland.

All events in the Dark & Stormy Night series are free to the public and made possible by ongoing generous support from The Driftwood Library Foundation, U.S. Bank, and D’Sands Condominium Motel. Questions about the series may be directed to Ken Hobson at Driftwood Public Library: 541-996-1242 or khobson@lincolncity.org. Driftwood Public Library is located at 801 SW HWY 101 in Lincoln City on the 2nd floor of the City Hall building, across the street from Burger King and adjacent to McKay’s Market. Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours









