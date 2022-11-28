Cyber Monday for Oregon Coast Too: Giving the Beach for Christmas

Published 11/28/22 at 5:09 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – To paraphrase an old Christmas ditty, “It's beginning to look a lot like Cyber Monday.” (Above: Manzanita, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

That most hallowed of shopping days also includes some surprises about the Oregon coast: try giving the gift of a night or two at the beach. Cruising around a whole bunch of apps or search engines for that is no fun, but there are definite shortcuts. Plus, there are other kinds of gifts you can find for those in your life who love the Oregon coast, including books, T's, hoodies and other fun 'n funky items.

The true revelation about getting your loved one a gift certificate for a night at the beach is that most hotels and vacation rentals have them, and many times it just takes a few clicks. Pick out your desired coastal town first, then cruise around that lodging section here on Oregon Coast Beach Connection or the Putting the Oregon Coast Under the Christmas Tree (which now includes south coast towns such as Coos Bay or Bandon). Most Oregon coast restaurants offer this option as well.



Depoe Bay



Yet there's still some who don't put it on their website, so if you're looking at some lodging that you know your pal loves, but can't find that option on their website, make sure to call them. It's an extra hoop to jump through, but it's worth it.

In fact, some lodgings will have this option rather hidden. One example is A1 Beach Rentals in Lincoln City. There's nothing on their site about it, but they do indeed send gift certificates to your recipient. You have to call and have this arranged over the phone, and they send along little gift cards as well.

Another hotel group on the Oregon coast does it only by phone as well: Ocean Front Cabins (Oceanside) -- Coast River Inn (Seaside) -- Surfrider (Depoe Bay) -- Moolack Shores (Newport) -- Waves Hotel (Newport) -- Newport Inn & Suites -- Coastal Inn (Lincoln City) -- Seagull Beachfront Inn (Lincoln City)

By far and away the coolest aspect of this dynamic is if you're running down to the wire – like maybe even just minutes before your gathering – and you still haven't found a gift, some of these lodgings can solve this. You can purchase a gift certificate online or perhaps by phone, and they will email it to your pal right then and there.

The trick, however, is that you'll need to know ahead of time who does it at the last minute. You'll also need the contact number and / or email for your person.

Or maybe you're looking for the ultimate coastal book guide for your friend? The Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel book series covers four towns so far: Seaside, Cannon Beach, Lincoln City and Depoe Bay. They contain a list of every beach access in that area as well as fascinating, even oddball discoveries no one else talks about, like the Green Flash at Sunset, wild history of that town, hiking, whale watching tips, wildlife facts, and much more.

The entire book series is available in paperback or as digital.

Looking for cool clothes and other swag from the beaches?

The Oregon Coast Visitors Association lets you show your love of the whole coastline with clothing and other swag. There are hats, pins that say Oregon Coast, iron-on patches, stickers, pins, T's and all sorts of wearable and show-offable wonders. See the OCVA page then click on "store."

Bandon, courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more





