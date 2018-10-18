New Online TV Show Features Central Oregon Coast: Lincoln City's Culinary Center

Published 10/18/2018 at 5:54 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City is going under the lights of Hollywood, so to speak. At least in the modern digital way that TV shows are made now. The Culinary Center in Lincoln City, the town’s cooking hotspot is now the center of a show called Beachside Bites, a digital TV series that has been cooked up for your viewing pleasure.

It is a 12-episode series that is hosted by the culinary center’s manager Donna Riani. Each episode highlights some attraction or restaurant in the Lincoln City area. Within each installment, Donna invites a guest chef to the Culinary Center, where they demonstrate to a live studio audience how to make a signature dish from the establishment.

They’re put together by Explore Lincoln City and the Culinary Center in Lincoln City staff.

“The Culinary Center's mission is to support and promote the local food scene,” said Riani. “One of the fun ways we get to do that is with our show Beachside Bites. We get to bring everyone a behind the scenes look at some of our local restaurants and shine a spotlight on what they do and who they are."

A wide array of central Oregon coast food favorites are on the TV show’s menu. The first season will include Barnacle Bill’s Seafood Market, Olde Line Lanes & Kitchen and the Bay House. Learn how to make a delicious smoked salmon spread using local-caught salmon from Barnacle Bill’s Seafood Market. Or, discover how to make the best fried chicken from Olde Line Lanes & Kitchen. Let each episode take you on a culinary adventure through Lincoln City.

They’ll all be online, so it will give binge watching a whole new meaning. It’s a Netflix for foodies for the Oregon coast.

The first episode of Beachside Bites, featuring Barnacle Bill’s Seafood Market, can be viewed by visiting CulinaryCenterLincolnCity.com or on the Culinary Center’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/CulinaryCenterinLincolnCity. The episode can also be viewed by visiting ExploreLincolnCity.com. New episodes will be unveiled every month, so you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for future installments of Beachside Bites.

For more information about Beachside Bites, visit ExploreLincolnCity.com or call 541-557-1125.

Speaking of food, other highlights are coming up at the Culinary Center in Lincoln City, for those who want to physically get into the meal preparation and learning new things.

November 2 brings the Oregon Holiday Table Demo class. Kickstart your holiday season with this special Oregon menu. It’s $45 per person and begins at 6 p.m.

On November 10, it’s Hands-on Tacos & Tamales, starting at 11 a.m. It’s their annual festival of tacos and tamales, and it’s $75 per person.

On November 17 it’s the Hands-on Edible Gifts Class. This is the second annual gourmet gifts class, because as the center put it: “A homemade gift is a thoughtful gift.” Everyone will leave with the edible gifts they have made. $75 per person, starting at 11 a.m.

Call 541-557-1125 or see the website.

















