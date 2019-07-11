Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Animal Planet Star of Crikey! It's the Irwins Films at Oregon Coast Aquarium

Published 11/07/2019 at 5:55 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium received a special visit from media royalty last week when one of the stars of Animal Planet's 'Crikey! It's the Irwins' showed up to check out the accredited facility's operations up close. The segment will air on the network on Saturday, November 23 at 5 p.m. PST.

The show features the Irwin family of Australia, known for their famous animal expert father Steve Irwin. Daughter Bindi Irwin came to Newport and was filmed by the documentary crew learning about the aquarium and interacting with its creatures and animal husbandry staff.

Irwin's mother, Terri, is originally from Eugene, Oregon.

The filming included “Boots,” a popular harbor seal at the Oregon Coast Aquarium who is much-loved by the public for her friendly demeanor. She came to the Aquarium after stranding on a beach in Mexico in 1988 as a pup. At 31 years old, Boots is living much longer than she would in the wild. As a result, she needs increasingly specialized care to treat geriatric-related issues like arthritis.

The episode will feature Bindi working with Oregon Coast Aquarium Curator of Mammals, Brittany Blades, and the aquarium's head veterinarian, Dr. Dan Lewer, to provide a health check, laser therapy and chiropractic care to Boots.

“It was great to meet and share information about animal care with Bindi,” said Blades. “She clearly has a good animal sense about her, and Boots responded very well to her, even interacting with her in the water after the exam. Bindi also mentioned that she had been considering using laser therapy at the Australia Zoo, so I think it was great for her to get this experience.”


Irwin also assisted aquarium staff conducting an ultrasound on Dotty the female dogshark, checking to see if she was pregnant, and helping in annual health checks on a giant Pacific octopus and Japanese spider crab.

Aquarium spokesman Sally Compton said the Crikey episode will also show other details of aquarium operations, including the special high quality seafood diet the animals receive, staff expertise and more.

Terri and her co-star kids are regular visitors to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, having come in for many years. The Irwins currently live in Australia where they own the Australia Zoo, a global zoological destination and world leader in wildlife conservation.

“The entire Oregon Coast Aquarium team was ecstatic to host the Irwin family and Animal Planet and share our passion for wildlife,” said Compton. “I think for many of us, it realized a lifelong dream.”

You can also catch it online after it airs on www.animalplanet.com/tv-shows/crikey-its-the-irwins. - Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours


