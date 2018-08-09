Crave the Coast Food Fest Showers Oregon Beach Town with Culinary Delights

Published 09/08/2018 at 3:37 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Garibaldi, Oregon) – The really big culinary show happens on the north Oregon coast on September 29 with the inaugural Crave the Coast festival, a large-scale gathering that celebrates the bounty of Tillamook County. It takes place under the big event tent in Garibaldi, right along the shimmering waters of Tillamook Bay.

You’ll find 40 local food producers and beverage makers: food trucks serving fresh seafood and grass-fed beef, cooking demonstrations, prize giveaways and an opportunity to meet the creators of these fancy eats and those who make the drinks. There will also be opportunities to explore Garibaldi’s port and fisheries.



The festival runs from noon to 6 p.m., and tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for those under 21, and free for children six and under. Tickets can be purchased on the Crave the Coast website.

“Oregon’s North Coast is undergoing a food renaissance, thanks to the passion, collaboration and creativity of producers, fishers, harvesters, brewers, winemakers, cheesemakers and chefs,” said Nan Devlin, tourism director of Visit Tillamook Coast and the North Coast Food Trail. “This corner of Oregon has given rise to the coast-to-table concept of fresh, sustainable, diverse and delicious.”

This brand new food fest was developed by by Visit Tillamook Coast, Sponsors include Travel Oregon, Port of Garibaldi, Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, KTIL Tillamook Radio, Tillamook Creamery, Tillamook Country Smoker, Pacific Seafood, the city of Bay City, Pacific Supreme and Pelican Brewing Company.

Many of the sponsors are an integral part of the Oregon coast’s foodie scene, but in addition to those there are exhibiting producers who come from the coast range and the beach towns, and those who get their ingredients from the coast, or have strong local producer connections. Among the exhibitors are Cannon Beach Distillery, Nehalem Bay Winery, Fishpeople Seafood, North Fork 53, Food Roots, Depoe Bay Brewing, Riverhouse Dressing, Nestucca Bay Creamery, Garibaldi Cellars and many more.

“The festival is part of the North Coast Food Trail, launched earlier this year,” said Devlin. “The trail’s theme of Food, Farm, Fish and Forage aptly describes the richness of the region and the accessibility of local products.”

Some 60 participants are part of the North Coast Food Trail, which boasts businesses that specialize in local foods, including farms, farmers markets, restaurants, lodging, retail, cooking schools, guided experiences and breweries, wineries and distilleries. The trail extends from Cannon Beach through Tillamook County to Lincoln City.

For more information, call (503) 842-2672 or email nan@tillamookcoast.com.

Other events coming up on this part of the north Oregon coast feature lively culture as well as food. These are:

September 22. Tillamook Downtown District Artwalk. Each month a variety of merchants will host local artists in a dynamic and evolving art show. For more information or a listing of the venues and artists that will be participating each month. 1 p.m. Throughout downtown Tillamook, Oregon. Website.

September 22. Art of Growing Oysters - Garibaldi Dock Walk with Pacific Seafood. The tour includes a stop at Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery followed by a Dock Walk along the marina in Garibaldi with Pacific Seafood personnel. Get a chance to board the oyster barge, learn about the gear and techniques used to harvest oysters, and more. Garibaldi, Oregon. www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.

















