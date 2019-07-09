Second Annual Crave the Coast Hits N Oregon Coast's Garibaldi, Sept 28

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – The delicious and wonder-filled Crave the Coast food fest returns to the north Oregon coast on September 28, as Garibaldi swells with tons of visitors and a bevy of things to see and taste. Last year, more than 800 people attended the inaugural event, held in the little hamlet that straddles the beaches and the bay.

Again, Crave the Coast celebrates the passion, collaboration and creativity of producers, fishers, harvesters, brewers, winemakers, cheesemakers and chefs that have turned this part of the north Oregon coast into a culinary destination. The festival will feature dozens of local food and beverage producers, food trucks serving fish n’ chips, chowder and mac n’ cheese, cooking demonstrations, prize giveaways and an opportunity to meet the makers.

This year, it was named one of the top five food festivals in a poll of readers of Sunset Magazine. The festival takes place under the event tent in Garibaldi on Tillamook Bay on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from 11 am to 4 pm.

Forty food vendors and food trucks will offer generous samples, plus offer products, beverages and meals for sale.

Among the exhibitors are Pelican Brewing, Tillamook Creamery, Three Sisters Kettle Corn, Garibaldi Roasting, Backyard Farms, Cannon Beach Distillery, Moon River, Fish People, Depoe Bay Brewing, Ordnance Brewing, Food Roots, Urban Farm Foods, Sheltered Nook, Garibaldi Cellars, Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, Werner Brewing, Garibaldi Portside Bistro, Gingifers, Bull Run Cider, North Fork 53, Nehalem Bay Winery, Jacobsen Salt and more.

The main stage will feature chef demos by Maylin Chavez of Olympia Oyster Bar, Jennifer Bloeser of Oregon Coast Wasabi, Donna Riani of Lincoln City Culinary Center, and Matt Freehill, the History Channel’s winning carver on “The Butcher” television show.

There will also be Guess the Grub competitions and Name that Spot, contests to see who can identify the most iconic spots on the Tillamook Coast. Prizes will be given throughout the event.

Crave the Coast 2019 Main Stage

12:00 Main stage welcome with emcee auGi Garred

12:10 Game: Name that Spot on the Oregon Coast

12:30 Demo: Chef Mike Aldridge

1:00 Game: Guess the Grub

1:25 Demo: Farmer Jennifer Bloeser, “History of Wasabi Plant and Sauteed Wasabi Greens”

2:00 Demo: Chef Maylin Chavez, “Making Ceviche Baja Style”

2:35 Demo: Chef Donna Riani, Lincoln City Culinary Center, "Oregon Cookie"

3:05 Game: Guess the Grub

3:30 Demo: Butcher Matt Freehill, “Cuttin’ It Up With Tillamook Meat”



Also that day: look for a free Shop the Docks tour in Garibaldi. The famed program that has ignited so much interest in Newport and Warrenton returns to Tillamook Bay. During Crave the Coast, meet the local fishing crews, discover where to find local seafood, and enjoy a culinary demo. To register for Shop the Docks, go to explorenaturetillamookcoast.com. Hotels in Tillamook Bay - Where to eat - Tillamook Maps and Virtual Tours

Similar Event on South Coast: Live Culture Coast, Oct 18 - 27.

There are 90 different experiences – in the arts, in getting back to nature, in food, and even booze. Live Culture Coast is the first of its kind in Oregon, a massive potpourri of tours, events and hands-on experience that celebrate living in a whole new and immersive way. This unusual festival takes place October 18 – 27 along 135 miles of trails and shore, and in small towns and businesses of the southern Oregon coast. From Reedsport to Brookings, there is something for literally everyone.

Choose your own itineraries among dozens of offerings, unlike regular festivals which take place in one venue. Classes, events, tastings, hikes and a host of other different kinds of experiences fill this truly atypical gathering. Tickets are now on sale for the events, found at liveculturecoast.org. Live Culture Coast is offering anyone who registers for events and classes by September 8 a discount of 10 percent.















