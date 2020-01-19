Release the Crab Krackin' on Central Oregon Coast: Feb. 9 in Newport

Published 01/19/2020 at 11:25 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – A bit of living history on the central Oregon coast returns as Newport’s absolutely fab annual Crab Krack happens on Sunday, February 9 at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn. Lip-smacking seafood delights join with a good cause, helping to fund one of the local history museums.

Treat yourself to a super delicious locally caught Dungeness crab dinner and live music in the company of new friends on the central Oregon coast. Each year, crab for this event is graciously donated by the Yaquina Bay commercial fishing community for this event. The generosity of a long list of local restaurants and merchants also help make this annual event possible.

This whole crab feast includes various side dishes, an array of desserts, no-host bar, live music by local duo Sons of Beaches, and both a silent and oral auction with special guest auctioneer Representative David Gomberg. The duo has been described as light folk rock with touches of Jimmy Buffet – a perfect vibe for a sea-themed event.

Event proceeds benefit completion of renovations at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, an engaging museum on Newport’s bayfront which digs deep into the seafaring history of the place and its wharf, featuring not just exhibits but art that celebrates Newport’s fishing industry past. It’s also a venue for many concerts and events over the course of the year, and has become an integral part of Newport’s tourism industry and arts scene.

Newport has long had quite a love affair with the Dungeness crab, even trademarking the slogan “Dungeness Capitol of the World” in the early 2000s. Way back in 1938, with an abundance of crab and a need for tourists, the town started a Crab Festival, giving away the delicacies by the thousands. During the first Crab Festival, 25,000 people visited Newport for the free lunch. The festival ended in 1951 with a big bang: 38 cases of crabs were shipped to soldiers in Korea.

The Agate Beach Inn is offering a special rate for guests attending the festivities, and reservations can be made by calling 541-265-9411, or 800-547-3310 and mentioning “Crab Krack” to get the special rate.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Burrows House and Pacific Maritime Heritage Museums. Cost for Historical Society members is $45 per person, for non-members, $55. Memberships start as low as $20 a year. To become a Member or for more information, to purchase tickets by phone, or reserve your table for 8, call the Historical Society at 541-265-7509. Purchase tickets online by visiting: oregoncoasthistory.org

Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours



















