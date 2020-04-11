Some S. Oregon Coast Towns Offering Substantial Lodging Deals Package

Published 11/04/20 at 5:45 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – The travel promotions entity Oregon’s Adventure Coast: Coos Bay, North Bend, Charleston (OAC) is organizing a set of enticing lodging deals in the three southern Oregon coast towns under its wing. From now until the end of November you can get 15 percent off some of the places to stay in this wilder section of shoreline.

As OAC put it, it’s been a “strange summer,” and there are still plenty in need of a break. The promotion ends on November 30.

“Still hesitant to take a road trip? We get it,” OAC said. “Fortunately, there is plenty of space to spread out and take in some fabulous social-distance-friendly activities while you’re here. And now that school is back in session, you’ll practically have the region to yourself.”

Those lodgings taking part in this region of the southern Oregon coast will grant you 15 percent off already-low winter prices. You simply have to call them and mention the code “Fall 15 Special” to get the discount.

Among the participating lodgings:

Best Western Holiday Hotel. 411 N. Bayshore Drive. Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-269-5111 | 800-228-8655.

Edgewater Inn. 275 E. Johnson Avenue. Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-267-0423 | 800-233-0423.

Itty Bitty Inn. 1504 Sherman Avenue. North Bend, 541-756-6398.

Quality Inn & Suites at Coos Bay. 1503 Virginia Avenue. North Bend, Oregon, 541-756-3191.

Mill Casino • Hotel & RV Park. 3201 Tremont Avenue. North Bend, Oregon. 541-756-8800 | 800-953-4800.

Oceanside RV Park Resort. 90281 Cape Arago Highway. Charleston, Oregon. 888-717-7384.

OAC said there are numerous ways to relax and recharge in the area. The beaches and state parks around Cape Arago are a special blend of rugged and yet often easy access. For fishing and crabbing, there are over 30 lakes and rivers in the area. Kayaking and hiking are a big attraction around here, such as at the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve.

On the more civilized side, Coos Bay, North Bend and Charleston have a bevy of unique shops, restaurants and striking landmarks. Or try your luck at one of the tri-city’s casinos. Yet most of all, the three towns and their shoreline spots are not nearly as bustling or busy as the northern half.

See the Oregon's Adventure Coast Fall lodging specials page for more details.

