Registration Begins for Massive Oregon Coast Race: Astoria's Great Columbia Crossing

Published 06/04/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Astoria, Oregon) – The day of the big race may be a few months off, but there’s no time like the present to begin training for this enormous Oregon coast event. The Great Columbia Crossing 10K run/walk is the year’s only opportunity to cross the longest continuous truss bridge in North America on foot. After a successful first-year full closure during the 2018 race, the bridge will be fully closed to vehicles the morning of October 13, 2019. Runners and walkers trekking from Washington to Oregon across the Astoria-Megler Bridge can focus on their performance without being confined to one lane and without the distraction of passing cars.

It all starts with a gnarly 200-foot incline, offering runners and walkers scenic views of the mouth of the river and marine activity below. After crossing the finish line, participants can head into the historic town of Astoria to fuel up with coastal fare and local craft brews as the morning fog starts to lift.

Registration is now open for the Official USA Track & Field Certified Event (#OR12025LB). All participants will be timed via electronic chip, and competitive racers will be allowed to start ahead of the walkers and those wishing to take in the scenery. Register online during the month of May to save $10: Registration is discounted to $35 and the optional t-shirt is discounted by $5, too.

Merchandise for participants commemorating the experience includes this year’s long-sleeve event t-shirt featuring original artwork designed for the event by Idea Print Works Inc. in Newport, Ore.

The great race goes from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Participants start at Dismal Nitch Rest Area in Washington and complete the race at the finish line at the foot of Basin Street in Astoria. Registration is now $40 (includes electronic chip timing).

This Oregon coast wild one still needs volunteers. For this event to take place, the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce relies on volunteers filling roughly 80 shifts over four days. Volunteers help with several duties from packet pickup and racecourse set up to shuttle bus loading and distributing water at the finish line. If you are interested in being a part of our “Great team,” sign up later this summer to volunteer at www.greatcolumbiacrossing.com. 503-325-6311, 800-875-6807.

