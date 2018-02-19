Guest Star of Seinfeld, Star Trek Performs on N. Oregon Coast

Published 02/19/2018 at 3:25 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – A longtime star of screen and stage – who happens to live on the north Oregon coast – will perform on March 1, returning to the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita for an evening of the sweet and the poignant. Nehalem Bay resident Liz Cole hits the stage at 7 p.m. to present “Story Time for Grown-ups: Reigning Cats and Dogs.”

The presentation will answer the question: Who are these four-legged creatures that run our households and hold our hearts in their paws?

“The evening will include stories and poems about (and by) cats and dogs,” said Cole, “to share some of the ways our fur friends captivate, annoy and rule. It will be a joyous feast for all animal lovers.”

Cole has gone by the name Megan Cole for most of her career, which includes three high-profile and legendary stints on two of the Star Trek series' and on Seinfeld. She appeared in season 8 of Seinfeld, playing the stuffy Peggy – Elaine's coworker at the J. Peterman Catalog who mistakes her for a girl named Susie. Cole showed up again in season 9 again as Peggy, this time with a germophobe side and a distinct distaste for coming into contact with Elaine.

In 1992, she appeared in Star Trek: the Next Generation in 1992, and then later twice in Star Trek: Deep Space 9 as a sometimes chilling Romulan near the end of that series' run.

Cole has had a long acting career on the professional stage, and has also made TV guest-star appearances on ER, The Practice, Judging Amy, Las Vegas, and many others.

She originated the leading role in Margaret Edson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Wit in 1995, for which she received the L.A. Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Outstanding Performance. She periodically tours with a solo version of “The Wisdom of Wit,” her own version of the play reworked for one performer. Cole's interest in medical ethics brings her to performing on that and other related subjects at healthcare venues around the U.S.

Locally, she's been quite active as well. Cole has been a part of various benefits in the north Oregon coast region, for entities such as the Lower Nehalem Land Trust, Food Roots, Rinehart Clinic and Nehalem Valley Historical Society. She appeared in the original solo play Lost Pioneer, which she developed with Mark Beach and Portland playwright Ellen West. The play, presented seven times in Tillamook County, is based on the lives of three women who homesteaded in the county in the 1890s, and blends biographical data with historical imagination.

Admission to “Reigning Cats and Dogs” is a suggested donation of $10, and all proceeds will go to support Hoffman Center programs. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and refreshments will be served. Hoffman Center for the Arts is at 594 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon. http://hoffmanblog.org

