Oregon Coast Organizations Win Prestigious Awards

Published 04/20/2019 at 2:23 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Two prestigious honors were given to two different Oregon coast entities this past week, with Lincoln City’s visitor center and Newport’s Oregon Coast Aquarium making the grade. (Above: Lincoln City).

The tourism entity representing the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City was recently recognized by Travel Oregon at the 2019 Oregon Governor’s Conference on Tourism. Held in Eugene, this conference includes an award ceremony that recognizes outstanding destination marketing efforts from across the state. At the award ceremony, Explore Lincoln City was awarded the “Oregon Tourism Digital Marketing Award.”

The award, presented on April 15, celebrates exceptional digital marketing that brings potential travelers closer to their favorite destinations and engages with them in fun and innovative ways. Explore Lincoln City was bestowed this award for their “Random Acts of Findness” campaign, which celebrates 20 years of Finders Keepers, glass floats on the beach.

“All of us here at Explore Lincoln City are thrilled to receive the Oregon Tourism Digital Marketing Award,” said Ed Dreistadt, Director of Explore Lincoln City. “Everyone who helped with guidance and support deserves credit for the award we just received from Travel Oregon. We are proud that Lincoln City has been recognized as an example of Oregon tourism excellence. We are also both honored and humbled by being chosen for the award.”

The digital marketing campaign was the culmination of a multi-year effort to develop a new Lincoln City brand. This effort began in 2015, which included partnerships with all city departments, and input from residents, guests, and businesses through nearly two dozen stakeholder input sessions and guest focus groups. Explore Lincoln City enlisted marketing agency, Borders, Perrin, Norrander (BPN) to help develop the new brand along with the Finders Keepers campaign.

For more information about the award, visit Industry.TravelOregon.com.

Meanwhile, further down the shoreline, the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s youth team, “Nerdi Nautili,” placed sixth at the National Ocean Sciences Bowl (NOSB) in Washington D.C. earlier in April.

The Aquarium team earned the chance to compete against 24 teams from across the country after placing first at the regional Salmon Bowl back in February, for the second year in a row.

Genevieve Coblentz-Strong of Sunset High School, Abbey DuBois of Newport High School, Noah Goodwin-Rice of Newport High School, Noah King-Groh of Kings Valley Charter School, and Jeremy Schaffer of Philomath High School comprise of the nationally recognized Aquarium team.

Teresa Springer, Oregon Coast Aquarium Youth Programs Coordinator, coached the team since October to prepare for NOSB along with Rob Edwards, Aquarium Volunteer and Port Engineer at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, who serves as the team’s science advisor. During the summer, the high school students also volunteer in the Aquarium’s Summer Youth Program.

“The kids were absolutely stoked to find out they placed in the top eight, but more than anything, they’re inspired to try even harder for next year,” said Springer.

The NOSB is a nationally recognized and highly acclaimed academic event managed by The Consortium for Ocean Leadership, which is composed of nearly 100 leading ocean science, research and technology institutions (public and private). The program provides a forum for talented and passionate students to test their knowledge of the marine sciences, including biology, chemistry, physics, and geology.

The Aquarium sponsored two youth teams at the regional competition this year and has participated in the NOSB for the past four years. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, Oregon. www.aquarium.org, 541-867-3474.













Above: crew from the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Washington, D.C. More on Lincoln City and the Oregon Coast Aquarium below





