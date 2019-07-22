Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast / Washington Coast: Tall Ships Need Help, Museum Makeover, Crabbing

Published 07/22/2019
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – A wide variety of changes and proposed changes are happening along the Oregon coast and even the Washington coast. Lincoln City’s historical museum gets a makeover, the famed Tall Ships need some financial help and some new regulations are in the works for crabbers.

Currently, the North Lincoln County Historical Museum is going under the knife. You may notice a lot of commotion around there. Director Jeff Syrop said there are many changes happening, including a new paint job.

“ Our building is currently being pressure washed, having signage restored, and painted by local painting company, Quality Painting Service,” Syrop said. “In the winter, we started our Paint-Protect-Preserve fundraiser to obtain the funds to paint the building. The community responded and here we are.”

The building was constructed as Taft’s Fire Station in 1941. Later it became Lincoln City’s first City Hall when the town incorporated in 1965. The museum acquired the building from the city in 1994 and made major renovations in 2004. Syrop said thanks to the community, this building will continue to preserve and protect North Lincoln County history.

They will be open during painting, so you can still visit. 4907 SW HWY 101, Lincoln City. 541-996-6698. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org

Farther up into the Washington coast, something is happening that could affect the Oregon coast. The famed Tall Ships need some help.

Brandi Bednarik, Executive Director of Grays Harbor Historical Seaport which manages the ships, said the group needs to raise $120,000 by July 31 to fund new sails and critical maintenance projects for the vessels.

Bednarik said they need to ensure that the two ships, Hawaiian Chieftain and Lady Washington, can continue to be safe and ready for sailing.

A $12 donation can replace 1 sq. foot of sail on one of these beautiful and extremely popular tall ships.

“That one foot of sail will be part of many adventures and memories for visitors to our ships,” she said.

Donations will also go towards labor for installing new sails, repairing rigging, upgrading navigation and weather systems, and completing a full safety inspection once the new sails are in place.

“You have seen first-hand how important sails are to everything we do, from field trips, Battle Sails, and workforce development,” Bednarik said. “All of this relies on strong and seaworthy sails to get us there. Without these new sails, none of these events could happen.”

You can make donations online at https://secure.donorpro.com/ghhs. Call 800-200-5239 for more information.

On the central Oregon coast, a meeting is coming up that will be of interest to recreational crabbers.

Devotees of catching the clawed creatures can learn about a proposed regulation change for recreational crabbing gear and provide their input at an upcoming public meeting hosted by ODFW on July 24 from 7 - 8 p.m. in the Hennings Auditorium, Hatfield Marine Science Center, 2030 SE Marine Science Dr, Newport.

The proposed regulation would require recreational crabbers to permanently mark their surface buoys for crab pots or rings with information identifying the owner of the gear. The regulation is to help with ODFW efforts to learn more about whale entanglements in fishing gear. A final decision on any proposed regulation is expected to be made by the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission at their September 13 meeting in Gold Beach.

ODFW will also discuss and gather input on other potential gear recommendations for future regulations such as durable buoys, sinking line, and escape rings. For more information on the ODFW Shellfish program, visit the website: http://www.dfw.state.or.us/mrp/shellfish/

